Life always teaches us in many ways, sometimes it can be the easy or the hard way, but according to big talent CEO Eddy Kenzo, life has taught him the hard to think about his own happiness first.

Kenzo, real names Edrisa Musuuza has been going through a rough time ever since his baby mama Rema Namakula dumped him for a new man, Hamza Sebunya.

Though Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata blamed him for failing his relationship with Namakula, Kenzo recently claimed that Namakula used to abuse him through songs, and that she did many terrible things which forced him to run away from his own house.

But after all those hard lessons he has been going through lately, Kenzo decided to celebrate his new life by buying a brand new Prado V8, 2018 model worth Shs400 million to celebrate his current happiness.

He shared this excitement on social media on Friday and noted that during all his rough moments, fans stood up a lot for him thus becoming like family too.

“I also decided to make myself happy this time and my children will make their own money. I have been going through a lot of problems lately and I learnt a lot. I learnt a lot man!! And choose to enjoy life because people are not easy and dying is so easy, so Allah Kareem,” he shared.

Kenzo bought this car at a moment when gossips alleged that Namakula and new hubby Sebunya are financially struggling and have even sold off their cars to cover up debts they encountered following their lavish introduction ceremony that took place recently in Nabingo.