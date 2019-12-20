The Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said the newly appointed State Minister for Health general duties Robinah Nabbanja does not even deserve to be a Councillor.

Last weekend, President Yoweri Museveni announced a cabinet reshuffle and among the newly appointed ministers was the Kakumiro District Woman Member of Parliament.

During NTV’s On the Spot show on Thursday, Ssemujju said the powers and the intellect of the cabinet have always been diluted every time Museveni makes changes because he selects half baked people who have no vision to take ministries further.

He added that the President just focuses on securing votes from the regions and tribes the appointed ministers come from.

“Cabinet has always lost competence because Museveni has always selected ministers who are not worthy. That is why he has his own cabinet at Statehouse,” Ssemujju who is also the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Spokesperson said.

He also revealed that this year in May, as ministers were handing over their ministerial statements, the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah almost sent back 90 per cent of them because they were poorly written to the extent that even ministers themselves failed to explain what they had written. Oulanyah said that if he was their leader, he would have sacked them all.

“Most of our minister are not competent. At times I don’t want to speak their names. I remember very well one time we were in the meeting Nabbanja was complaining that I keep abusing her but honestly me I cannot appoint her even as a Councillor but she is a minister now.”

He added that such incompetent cabinet is very capable of suffocating democracy for the sake of keeping their appointing master in power.