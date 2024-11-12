Ugandan tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia recently delighted his son, Rajiv Ruparelia, with an extravagant Diwali gift: a 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider, valued at approximately UGX 1.7 billion (around $450,000 USD).

Following a vibrant family celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, the Ruparelia family took the McLaren for a test drive in London, where Rajiv currently resides. Rajiv, overjoyed with the gift, shared a video on social media, expressing that he was “living [his] childhood dream,” as he unveiled and enjoyed the supercar with his parents by his side​​​​LT Spider, known for its impressive engineering and blistering speed, is a standout addition to the family’s collection. Featuring a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 7.2 seconds, with a top speed of 330 km/h. This powerful performance adds a thrilling edge to the car’s sleek, ultra-modern design, and it’s one of the most coveted models among supercar enthusiasts worldwide .

Rajiv has been​​managing various ventures within the Ruparelia Group, the family’s vast business empire that spans real estate, finance, and hospitality in Uganda and beyond. The McLaren gift symbolizes Sudhir’s appreciation for his son’s contributions and aligns with the family’s tradition of celebrating milestones with meaningful gestures. Diwali, which celebrates light triumphing over darkness, holds deep significance for the family, who mark the occasion with both cultural reverence and personal festivities.