From his early days, Derrick Bwanika seemed destined for the priesthood, studying at Bukalasa Major Seminary with the support of his family. Yet, over time, he felt a calling to a different path: civil engineering. Today, Bwanika stands out as one of Uganda’s youngest successful construction engineers, balancing family life with a thriving career in the construction industry.

Driven by the same values that guided him in the seminary—dedication, resilience, and a commitment to serve—Bwanika made his mark in construction. After leaving Bukalasa, he pursued civil engineering, establishing Defram-Tekno Building Contractors Limited in Masaka City in 2019. Since then, his company has delivered numerous high-quality projects across Uganda, including family homes, warehouses, and offices.

One of his notable projects includes a coffee processing plant in the Kyabakuza suburb of Masaka City, benefiting local coffee farmers. This accomplishment, like others on his portfolio, reflects Bwanika’s commitment to quality and attention to detail. He attributes his success to a strong work ethic and the resilience needed to navigate Uganda’s competitive construction industry.

“We started small when I left campus, working with two friends, Sam Mulungi, skilled in technical drawing, and Frank Katabaazi,” Bwanika recalls. Since then, his hard work has led him to projects beyond Uganda’s borders and valuable training opportunities in countries like South Africa and Dubai. This international exposure honed his skills, making him highly sought after by clients locally and abroad.

Today, Bwanika is a key player in Uganda’s construction industry, managing multiple projects and attracting new business primarily through referrals. “Many clients come to us through recommendations from friends and satisfied clients,” says Bwanika, a graduate in Civil Engineering from Ndejje University. His work has also caught the eye of Ugandans living abroad, who trust him to build homes and rental properties for their investments back home.

Defram-Tekno’s success is also rooted in its adherence to industry regulations. Registered with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), the company is known for transparency and professionalism. “We always follow formal procedures, like submitting architectural drawings to municipal engineers for approval. This ensures every project meets standards, preventing issues down the line,” Bwanika explains.

Mentorship has played a vital role in Bwanika’s journey. Guided by respected professionals like Engineer Ben Misagga, a renowned figure in Uganda’s construction and sports sectors, he has navigated the industry’s complexities with confidence. “I’m fortunate to have the mentorship of someone like Engineer Misagga, who has so much experience. It’s helped us streamline operations and improve client satisfaction,” he notes.

Defram-Tekno emphasizes a client-focused approach, involving them at each step, from the architectural phase to project completion. Projects follow a well-defined process—planning, execution, monitoring, and final inspection. “Once plans are drawn, local authorities verify them, ensuring the land is demarcated properly and the building aligns with municipal standards,” Bwanika explains. He prides himself on clear communication with clients, especially regarding budget adjustments and design preferences.

One of the projects he holds close to heart is the construction of St. Paul Kasasa Primary School’s main hall complex in Kyotera District. Bwanika attributes his achievements to support from his wife, Viola Najjemba, who has encouraged him to pursue each opportunity diligently. He hopes she, too, will join the field of civil engineering.

Alongside family support, Bwanika acknowledges friends and mentors who have helped his company grow. “I owe much to my father, Alex Kakeeto, and the late Mathias Kasamba, former MP of Kakuuto, who provided invaluable financial and moral support,” he shares. His spiritual mentor, Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese, has also been a source of guidance, especially as Bwanika balances professional and family life.

Bwanika’s reputation has earned him high praise, including from Ms. Sylvia Mirembe, Acting Head of Natural Resources in Rakai District, who entrusted him to construct her family home. “Defram-Tekno is known for hard work and integrity, qualities you rarely find in construction companies,” Mirembe affirms.

As Bwanika looks toward the future, he dreams of growing his company into a multinational entity, competing with established firms like Excel Construction and Roko Contractors. “We may still be growing, but the positive feedback from our clients keeps us focused,” he says confidently.

At a young age, Derrick Bwanika has demonstrated that hard work, integrity, and dedication to quality can forge a successful path in Uganda’s construction industry. His journey from seminary student to successful engineer is a testament to the power of vision and perseverance.