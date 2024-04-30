Kampala – Uganda – MultiChoice Africa provides customers with an enhanced entertainment experience by offering high-quality, customer-focused technology that delivers exceptional value. As part of this commitment, MultiChoice will be implementing technology upgrades for DStv decoders in Uganda, effective May 1st, 2024.

This upgrade aims to align with international standards and enhance the delivery format for local channels in Uganda. As a result, certain older decoder models will no longer be compatible with the upgraded technology. Customers with the following decoder models: DSD 1110, DSD 1131, and DSD 1132, manufactured between 2009 and 2013, will be impacted by this upgrade.

Affected customers are encouraged to upgrade to compatible decoder models to continue enjoying their favourite local channels and any new channels launched in the future. MultiChoice offers a range of decoder options to suit varying preferences and viewing needs, including the newly launched DStv Stream product, which does not require a decoder.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible viewing experience,” said Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda. “This technology upgrade reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance our service delivery and our subscribers’ viewing experiences while ensuring that they have access to the latest innovations in entertainment technology.”

Customers using the new HD decoder models will benefit from features such as high-definition content on selected channels, uninterrupted viewing experience, and improved decoder notifications and messaging.

“Over the last two months, affected customers have received text messages in form of Emails, SMS and Decoder Notifications, informing them of the upgrade due to take place effective tomorrow,” Jamugisa explained, adding that, ‘Customers are reminded to replace their decoders with newer versions to enjoy the best-in-entertainment from Africa’s most-loved story teller.”

For more information on compatible decoder models and assistance with the upgrade process, customers are advised to contact their local agent or visit their nearest DStv branch.