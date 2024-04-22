Phaneroo Ministries International have set their sights on reforming the behavior and conduct of male citizens in Uganda, encouraging them to take full responsibility in their families and homes to promote peaceful coexistence in society.

This initiative was actualized during the highly anticipated 7th edition of the MEN GATHER conference, which took place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the iconic Kololo Independence Grounds.

This exclusive event, tailored specifically for men, was free of charge and open to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of age, religious affiliations, or professions.

According to Phaneroo, the primary objective of MEN GATHER was to actively engage men in their multifaceted roles as sons, fathers, and husbands, with the overarching goal of transforming, inspiring, and challenging them to become exemplary nation builders, consummate professionals, and figures of inspiration within their families, the marketplace, and communities.

Furthermore, the conference aimed to provide a conducive environment for men to deepen their spiritual connection, forge meaningful relationships, and explore pertinent topics relevant to their lives.

The event was a semblance of dynamic and enriching experiences, featuring an illustrious lineup of musicians and speakers. Renowned figures such as Pastor Poju Oyemade from Nigeria, Reverend Julian Kyula from Kenya, and Apostle Grace Lubega graced the stage, with Apostle Grace serving as the main speaker under the theme “The Priest.”

In addition to the engaging sessions, MEN GATHER offered a diverse range of activities, including aerobics and games, designed to foster camaraderie and personal growth among attendees.

The real essence of MEN GATHER unfolded as men from diverse backgrounds gathered to receive guidance, inspiration, and empowerment. Apostle Grace Lubega, the lead pastor at Phaneroo Ministries International, delivered a stirring sermon that resonated deeply with the congregation.

Drawing upon the examples of great men in the Bible, such as Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, Apostle Grace emphasized the importance of seeking God’s guidance in all endeavors, stressing the transformative power of divine wisdom and insight.

In his impassioned address, Apostle Grace exhorted the congregation to embrace their divine calling and rise to the occasion, declaring, “May God put something in your life that when you speak, men will not desire to speak again.”

With fervor and conviction, he urged attendees to take ownership of their destinies, eschewing blame and excuses, and embracing their potential to effect positive change in their families, communities, and beyond.

Pastor Sam Muyinda speaking on the sidelines of the conference echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of MEN GATHER in reaffirming men’s identity and purpose.

“Humanity sometimes loses course,” remarked Pastor Kisembo, “and it requires someone to remind them of who they are and how they can take responsibility for their lives.”

Through its unwavering commitment to reconstructing the Biblical concept of manhood, MEN GATHER continues to empower men to lead lives of purpose, integrity, and impact.

Reverend Julian Kyula echoed this sentiment, urging attendees to discern the divine purpose for their lives and to pursue it with unwavering dedication. “You are God’s instrument to change your nation,” declared Reverend Kyula, challenging men to set aside individualistic desires in pursuit of a greater cause.

As the sun set on another successful edition of MEN GATHER, attendees departed Kololo Independence Grounds with renewed purpose and vision, ready to assume their roles as agents of change and transformation in their spheres of influence.

With each passing year, Phaneroo Ministries International’s vision for MEN GATHER continues to resonate deeply with men from all walks of life, empowering them to embrace their true identity and fulfill their God-given potential.