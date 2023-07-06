Reviewer: GEORGE MUBIRU

SUMMARY AND THEMES

Things Fall Apart is a novel by Chinua Achebe, first published in 1958. It is set in Nigeria during the late 19th century and tells the story of Okonkwo, a man who is determined to succeed in the traditional Igbo society. However, Okonkwo’s pride and stubbornness eventually lead to his downfall, as the Igbo are forced to confront the arrival of British colonialism.

The novel begins with Okonkwo’s childhood. He is born into a family of farmers, and his father is a lazy and irresponsible man. Okonkwo is determined to be different from his father, and he quickly becomes a successful farmer and wrestler. He is also a member of the village council, and he is known for his strength and his stubbornness.

One day, Okonkwo’s son, Nwoye, is caught playing with a Christian missionary’s daughter. Okonkwo is furious, and he beats Nwoye severely. This event marks a turning point in Nwoye’s life, and he eventually leaves the village to become a Christian.

Meanwhile, the British are beginning to encroach on Igbo territory. They build a church and a school in Okonkwo’s village, and they begin to convert the Igbo to Christianity. Okonkwo is opposed to the British, and he refuses to convert to Christianity. However, the British eventually force the Igbo to abandon their traditional way of life.

Okonkwo is unable to adjust to the new order, and he eventually commits suicide. His death marks the end of an era, and it symbolizes the destruction of traditional Igbo society.

Things Fall Apart is a powerful novel that explores the themes of colonialism, cultural identity, and the individual’s struggle against change. It is a classic of African literature, and it has been translated into over 50 languages.

Here are some of the key themes of Things Fall Apart:

• Colonialism: The novel explores the impact of colonialism on traditional African society. The British are portrayed as a destructive force, and they are shown to be responsible for the destruction of Igbo culture.

• Cultural identity: The novel explores the importance of cultural identity. Okonkwo is a proud Igbo man, and he is determined to uphold the traditions of his people. However, the British threaten to destroy Igbo culture, and Okonkwo is eventually forced to choose between his culture and his own survival.

• The individual’s struggle against change: The novel explores the individual’s struggle against change. Okonkwo is a man who is determined to live his life according to the traditions of his people. However, the British bring about change, and Okonkwo is eventually unable to adapt to the new order.

Things Fall Apart is a powerful and moving novel that tells a story that is still relevant today. It is a novel that everyone should read.

The reviewer, Mubiru George, is a Jinja based senior teacher

Tel: 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com