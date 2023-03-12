Unless it’s a one night stand or a casual hook up, sex with a person you love is breathtaking. Really intense. Making love to your partner is a passionate affair. It is quite common to find men who fake love easily. It may be months and years but you will not be able to decipher what his true feelings are. He might just get the better of you and fool you to his benefit.

However, men are not that difficult to read. If you analyse closely, all their feelings can easily be judged. Here are a few things you will notice when he makes love to you which will undoubtedly prove he is crazy about you.

1.He will look into your eyes directly

Eyes have a huge power to communicate feelings. You can look deep into a person’s heart through their eyes. When making love to you, he won’t just stare at the walls or out of the window waiting to finish off. Rather, you will find him making the most of that moment. His emotions will travel to you without words. Just his eyes will speak the unsaid. If he avoids eye contact, he is lying every bit of his emotion. Stay careful of men who cannot look into the eye and speak to you. Either they are terribly shy which in some cases is a awkward but still acceptable; or else they are real manipulators.

2.He will kiss you all over

Kisses seal your love. There are powerful and sensitive nerves on your lips that pick up signals. That is one of the first intimate touches in a relationship. One kiss can arouse your entire being. Your partner will be really engrossed in the act of kissing. You will feel his needs, his passion and emotions and also how much he craves to have you in his life! You will forget everything else around you. Such intense will all his kisses be that your worries will seem insignificant.

3. He will communicate

He might just spend a long time asking you what you need, what makes you feel great, if he should be rough or if you would want him to take it slow. He will try and make sex a pleasurable experience for you. Likewise, he will also tell you what works better for him. It will be a learning process. Sex shouldn’t be painful if you are sufficiently foreplayed. You will notice all his efforts directed towards immersing you in the act. Even after it is over, he will cuddle and speak to you after sex. Yes, communication is not just verbal but also through non- sexual touches also. He will not be able to do without maintaining some form of contact or the other.

4. He will patiently create a romantic atmosphere

A man who loves you will make efforts to learn what turns you on. He won’t just rush into sex and cause you pain. Men in love start it slow. One sure fire fact is that women love things escalating real slow. All of us dig romance! A little candlelight date, watching a romantic movie in a dark room, counting stars together, watching the sun do down on a beach, etcetera. These things can really set the mood for a passionate night together. Ok, let’s accept the fact that he may not be able to plan everything all the time. But you will notice it done pretty often if he wants to make you feel special. Hence, he will abstain from quickly delving into sex and finishing off.

5.He might get terribly emotional during sex

This will especially be true during the initial period (might extend longer or forever). Ok, this doesn’t mean he will cry, though there are a few who do! Let’s not get into questioning if this is demeaning to a man’s personality. Guys do cry so, let’s accept this as ‘normal’. His feelings might reach an elevated state and thus, he affection will erupt just like a volcano. He will express his gratitude either verbally or through his expressions. At times, he might just come back just after a few minutes he is gone, hug you really tight and kiss you. It will all be clear to you if you are equally in sync with the moment.

6. He will never make his professional life an excuse

There are men who keep coming up with excuses when it comes to having sex. Especially the office excuse! May be they have been burdened by their bosses with projects and meetings. they come back home with even greater work load which is quite enough to kill the mood for sex. If your man really loves you he will make your sex life a priority too. When making love, he won’t discuss his professional life. He will understand that making love to you is his priority too.

7.He will make all efforts to comfort you

If you have issues having sex without protection, he will never force it on you. Some men, trick you into accepting what you have reservations about. That may be using a particular kind of protection or even trying a new position. If he loves you and knows you thoroughly, your comfort and convenience will be foremost in his mind. If sex is not comforting and non- consensual there’s no love involved. It feels really nice when you don’t have to say but he still picks up clues as to what you don’t enjoy or find pleasant.

8.He won’t ghost you for not being perfect

He won’t complain or whine if you make mistakes in the bed. You may not be a pro but if you try he will appreciate and if you falter, he will laugh it out loud, hug you and let that pass. Also, you might find him helping you master things if you have never tried it previously. A few men belittle their partner’s efforts and criticise them during the act. An extremely loving guy will accept you with all your shortcomings and in fact, will encourage you to make things better next time. Trust me, if he does the opposite, make sure you don’t stay with this guy as smaller complaints will gradually roll into bigger problems. Look out, he might just be searching for a slave to satisfy his sexual desires and is the least bothered about you.

9.He will not just receive but give too

Men do not often like giving oral sex to their partners. Women tend to be more submissive and willing to do things to keep their partners satiated. Given a choice, men would rather get than ask if their partners would love receiving a blow job. If your partner loves you, he will accept every inch of you as his own. There will not be any condition. He would equally try and please you like you would do to him. You will find him making the best of his efforts to see that you cum out as amazingly as him.

People are different and can be extremely creative in showing their feelings. Of course, you might notice a few other things which are unique and only your heart could perceive. Let his entire body do the talking. This is where physical touch is important. Cause actions speak louder than words. Sex is also a powerful method of discovering people’s true feelings. It doesn’t lie. Nonetheless, the next time you have sex, do not lose track of these signs if you wish to know how deep is his love.

