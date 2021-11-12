On the evening of 15 October, 9-year-old Umar Muwonge stepped on a nail. At first, it seemed a small wound that could be treated, and he gets back to his whole life.

That didn’t happen. This was a start of a long road to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU). Doctors at Nsambya hospital diagnosed him with Generalised tetanus and referred him to TMR International hospital with a private ICU bed required for tetanus patients since they react to slight noise and light. He’s currently in ICU and needs your support. For his treatment, he needs at least $1000 every day for the next 23 days. The family can’t afford this bill, and we, therefore, appeal for your help. Would you please help Umar have a chance to live his dream of becoming a doctor?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-umar-to-see-another-day

Using their Paypal and credit cards

