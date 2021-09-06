Succession of family properties is something that could cost anyone life. Even your own

family members will plot your death behind your back. It happened to me due to bitter

rivalry.

I was the last born in a family two. My sister Faith was the first born and I had a lot of

respect for her for she was a straight forward person until she started changing when we

lost parents.

Our parents were top politicians-cum-businessmen in the country but died in a plane

crush while on duty. Fortunately, they left various investments behind including parcels

of land, vehicles and rental houses that we were to share equally amongst ourselves.

Since I was the last born, we agreed I was to inherit our entire homestead as always

happened in our Luhya culture plus my uncles had approved that.

On the other hand, my sister was to take just the vehicle plus one acre land. At once, she

accepted the offer and we thought everything was okay; she wasn’t. Things started

changing day by day as time went by. One day she came home and said she wanted us to

rearrange how the sharing was going to be done. I could not allow since she wanted to

take my portion. I ran to file a case in court. The case went through and the previous

allocation of the property was upheld as legal.

One day as I was resting at 9PM watching some football match, a tinted black car came

at my new residence (my parents’ home) where I was . Three men carrying guns came

out and flung our door open. They wanted to kill me. They said they had been ordered

by someone to murder me. However, as fate would have it, they just warned me and left.

Three days later, I met Peter whom I told what went on the previous night. He said he

had a solution and that was to visit Kiwanga Doctors who are special herbalists that deal

in ending domestic challenges as well as court cases.

The following morning he accompanied me to Kiwanga Doctors’ offices where I raised

my concerns. They assured me everything was going to be fine and my life would be

safe. Three days later, the same guys came at night at my place. I knew they would kill

me now this time only for them to spill the beans about my sister’s plans to kill me. The

narrated everything and left.

I made sure I told her to stop threatening my life because Courts had decided on how we

should share our parents’ properties. I can’t be changed anymore.

I really thank Kiwanga Doctors for their help. The herbalists solve theft cases, marriage

wrangles among others just in a few days. They also solve manhood problems like penis

enlargement, acnes and pimples for a perfect facial impression and also undesirable

figure brought about by excess consumption of fats and oils.

