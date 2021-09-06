Centenary Bank has officially opened a new mini Mapeera House in Kabale Town, Kabale Municipality. The house located at Kabale Skyline will house the Centenary Bank branch in Kabale.

While commissioning the Shs 2.5 billion mansion, the Bishop of Kabale Diocese Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira lauded the catholic community for contributing the cash to set up the magnificent building.

Rt. Rev.Rubaramira

revealed that the funding was from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund-BAAF of 2019 that gathered close to Shs 2.5 billion.

The Centenary bank regional manager Edison Bwambale said Kabale deserved a better structure resembling Mapeera House because it was the first district in the country to house Centenary Bank.

The Minister for Trade, Industry and cooperatives David Bahati praised the Bishop of Kabale Diocese Rt. Rev. Rubaramira for this spirit of development, leadership and contribution to the economic empowerment of Kigezi Region and the business community.

In his message read for him by the Kabale District LC 5 Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija, Bahati who is also the Ndorwa West legislator commended the bishop of Kabale Diocese for his developmental ideas and coming up with the Bishop’s annual appeal fund idea in 2019 intending to construct a new building for Centenary Bank that is giving facelift to Kabale Municipality.

He also commended Centenary Bank for ensuring equitable financial service provision and job creation for many Ugandans and thus imploring residents to inculcate in themselves a spirit of saving with financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Rt Rev Rubaramira said the building was named after the first catechist in Kabale Diocese Yohana Kitagana who died in 1911 in recognition of his contribution to the development of the diocese and the establishment of the first church in Kabale district.