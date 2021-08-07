The Miss Tourism Buganda 2021 pageant has been canceled.

Nsubuga Ronnie, the Miss Tourism Buganda Cluster Head, revealed this in a statement issued earlier this week.

He stated that the Buganda pageant was canceled owing to the consequences of COVID-19 on the local tourism sector.

It should be mentioned that the country was recently placed under a 42-day lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, during which domestic tourism-related activities were prohibited.

“This is to officially inform you that our proposed Miss Tourism Buganda events will not take place in 2021, as previously announced at the grand launch,” Nsubuga Ronnie added.

As an organization, we made this choice in response to the present COVID-19 impacts on the tourist sector, particularly in the central region of Uganda (Kampala), as well as the globe at large.” He went on to clarify. “This will give us enough time to better organize and prepare for your upcoming competitions next year.”

As a result, Nakku Marion, the incumbent Miss Tourism Buganda, will keep the title and continue to perform her duties until the next Buganda Queen is proclaimed.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the next Miss Tourism Uganda continues, and the winner will be announced in October of this year.