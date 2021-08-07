The NRM Secretary General, Rt Hon.Richard Todwong has responded to statements by a section of Kenyan Members of Parliament belonging to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Junet Muhammad.

In the response also copied to the party National Chairman, HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Todwong says it is unfortunate that the Kenyan MPs made statements that undermine the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood between the two countries.

“We promote and are committed to the East African Treaty that encourages sovereignty of countries and non-interference in the affairs of other countries. We respect the independence and sovereignty of Kenya as a country and we appreciate the continuous cooperation between our leaders and people,”Todwong said on Saturday.

“No amount of diversionary statements from individuals can make us think otherwise. We are one people of the East African Community.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Responding to the specific insinuations by the Kenyan MPs, The Rt Hon. Todwong says the NRM record for democracy is unmatched, contrary to allegations.

“Uganda has more than 70,000 villages, more than 10,595 parishes and close to 2,184 sub-counties. Each of these administrative units is presided over by locally elected leaders. They campaign on various political platforms without interference. Our National Assembly has the representation of all special interest groups on affirmative tickets ie (women, youth, persons living with disability, elderly),”he said.

” Our President whom you insulted is massively elected by the population every time we go for general elections. Your statement is an insult to the sovereignty and integrity of Ugandans who always elect their leaders as mentioned above.”

According to the NRM Secretary General, it was appalling for the Kenyan MPs to make such disparaging statements without getting facts right.

“Your unfortunate utterances were indeed out of a possible deeprooted internal political misunderstandings within your country. We believe that your proclamation does not represent the official position of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Kenya against the well-established historical ties between the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party and the people of Kenya,”he said.

“Honourable Junet, please crosscheck your records so that next time you are better informed as a Legislator.”

According Todwong, the NRM will always respect the independence and sovereignity of Kenya and its citizens and will not be derailed by statements from selfish seekers.

Todwong’s response follows some ODM lawmakers’ request to DP Ruto to “come clean” on his relations to Uganda’s ruling party, NRM.

The MPs, who spoke at Parliament Building, a few days ago accused Ruto, without evidence, of planning to employ guerilla tactics in his quest to seize the country’s leadership.

They also alleged that the DP, in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, intends to forge a lifetime presidency.

Led by ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, the MPs added that Ruto piled a flurry of misdeeds they accuse the NRM of facilitating, associating them with what they allege he plans for the country.

They were responding to claims that the DP aborted trip to Uganda to visit President Yoweri Museveni to draw lessons from the NRM for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“The NRM record on human rights is not worth borrowing from. The NRM record on democracy is not worth borrowing… even worse, the NRM is a party of lifetime presidency,” Junet read a joint statement by the MPs, terming Ruto’s recent travel embarrassment a “sympathy seeking circus”.

“NRM is a party that has kept someone in power for 30 years,” added Junet.

Ruto was scheduled to travel to Uganda on Monday but was reportedly stopped from flying out at the Wilson Airport, kicking up a storm.

While his backers have been sympathetic to the DP, his detractors see no good in his trips to Kenya’s neighbour.