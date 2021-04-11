How long does wealth remain with the person and its descendants? Some manage to keep it; others are spending it during their lifetime, and a third fall into the category of those who spend all immediately.

Of course, there are discrepancies of these three types of people. Have you ever wondered what for you represents wealth or you lead with that old, “I was always broke, I never had my money, this is generational”?

If you think you’ll never be rich, trust me, you are not alone! According to estimates of financial experts in the world, there are millions of potential millionaires who might be on the top of the wealth if they change a few bad habits. Being rich means different things to different people. However, it is almost certain that there are certain financial mistakes that most people make daily. These are the mistakes that keep people away from potential wealth.

Most of the people do not equate money with the size of the estate or a yacht. In fact, only 7% of wealthy people measure the wealth with material goods such as cars, boats and real estate. About 33% of wealth means that people have enough to not to worry until the next payment of the invoices; while for 26% wealth means enough money to be able to leave their workplace. Have a minimum of one million or more for 17% of people also means wealth. Only 11% of individuals think that earning sums with six zeros annually represents being rich.

1. You spend beyond your means

You’re not alone! Fifty-two percent of people who habitually are spending beyond their means rely on their savings, and 22% on loans and credit cards. It would be best to follow where your money goes every day, so you will have an insight into where you can reduce your costs for real, but also begin to save.

2. You are unable to save anything

Welcome to the club! Personal percentage of savings in the US is 4.9% of the disposable income of the individual. Savings must be a priority if you want wealth. Experts suggest that it is best to start with a fund for tough days because it is only when it becomes significant, you can divert the savings to smaller funds.

3. You have too many loans and debts on the cards

Some debts may be a precursor of financial success, for example, those for the purchase of real property or for starting up a business. High-interest rates make problems. Expert advice is first to pay off the loans with the highest interest rate.

4. You do not have a plan

Without a clearly defined plan, being rich looks like a dream. Without a plan, you will only strengthen the anti-austerity excuses. Even though making a financial plan seems very boring, does not have to be so, right?

5. You do not have fond for “rainy days.”

As experts say, it takes a minimum of six months to save to have enough financial resources in the fund for emergencies. Life is unpredictable, and if you do not have financial security, you can easily from the comfort fall into a disaster.

6. You’ve started too late to save money

Life passes by you. As with exercise, is the hardest to begin. Even if you have debt, low income or a lot of costs, by leaving a minimum of money on the side, you can still save. Admittedly a bit, but it is still possible.

7. You rather complain about something than taking any action

How many times have you spoken sentences like “I do not earn enough,”Life is hard” or “I will never repay the debt“? The most difficult task is to get rid of old habits. If you do nothing to start, nothing will change. Stop complaining and take on the responsibility for your unproductive habits and concentrate on changing them, says financial experts.

8. You live from day to day

Change your attitude! Instead of buying now – worry later, have a philosophy of life – save now – be rich later!

9. You play on all cards or nothing

To put all the money on one thing at great risk. As with the lottery; You can get, but what if you do not get? Strategy all or nothing, no way should be the principle by which you should live, or to become rich. Your investment portfolio should contain some different investments with different risk levels.

10. You are waiting for rescue

If you belong to that group of people who believe that there will be someone or something that will happen to save you from all the trouble, the experts are telling you: it will not happen! You might get the lottery, inheritance, or a fantastic job offer. But since no one knows what will happen in the future, focus on what you can control.