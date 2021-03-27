Has your boss been complimenting you more frequently? Have they been texting you on the weekend? Do they laugh at every joke you tell — even the bad ones? If you’re nodding to all of the above, then it may because they have feelings for you.

Here are 10 signs that your boss may fancy you:

1. They regularly schedule private or late-night meetings

If you’re occasionally asked to stay beyond normal business hours and have a legitimate joint project to work on, that’s one thing.

But if you start seeing a pattern of being singled out, and the meetings are always running late — or there are too many unnecessary private meetings — then your boss may be trying to go beyond a professional scope.

Keep in mind that if you’re uncomfortable with these actions and you continue to comply with these requests, things will get worse.

2. They call or text you for no particular reason

Most managers have a heavy workload, so when they take the time just to call you randomly without a real reason to talk, then it can be a sign that they are thinking about you a bit more than they should be.

3. Their body language is playful or sensual

Check their body language and eye contact. If you catch them stealing glances at you often or sustaining eye contact longer than is comfortable for you, then this could be a sign.

4. They give you preferential treatment

Yes, it could be simply because they respect you and trust your abilities, but if it crosses over into clear favoritism — for example, they offer you opportunities that you know in your heart you don’t deserve — then it might be a sign then they like you a little too much.

Love struck bosses may give you better projects; more mentoring time than your peers; take you to more lunches; offer you more flexible hours or other perks; be lax about your mistakes; or give you other special treatment. Sounds great? Well, unfortunately, favoritism in the workplace may not only lead to a disgruntled staff — it can result in a hostile work environment claim by other employees, and may lead to a court case.

5. They confide in you

Does your boss share work and personal confidences with you that you know they wouldn’t share with anyone else in your office?

“Yes, they may be doing this because they trust you, but it may also be because they want to deepen the relationship and sharing confidences is a proven way to do that.

6. You get overblown promises from them

A boss who has a romantic agenda may intrigue you with a seemingly exaggerated view of your great future at the company.

It may be difficult to discern if your manager is just as encouraging with everyone. But when your job outlook seems suspiciously rosy, take pause … and consider all the possible signs to get a realistic sense of their motivations.

7. They invite you to spend time together outside of work

It might just be a simple coffee after work, but if this happens in addition to other signs, then this could be a red flag.

8. They suddenly change their appearance at work

New outfits, new haircuts, and more attention to detail might be because they’re hoping to catch someone’s eye at work.

9. They value your opinion more than anyone else’s

Again, this could just be that they value and trust you as an employee — but if they ask you for input on personal issues, such as clothing choices, or even dating issues, then this might be a sign.

Asking you for advice on their own love life could be totally innocent, but it might also be a ploy to suss out how you really feel about them.

10. They frequently offer compliments beyond work issues

If compliments are coming your way nonstop but they have nothing to do with work or start to sound inappropriate, then your boss may have more than a friendly affinity for you.

Compliments about your appearance, fashion sense, or amazing personality are especially strong indicators.

Independent