Prostitution is one of the oldest professions known in the world but the trend it’s taking in Uganda is worrying.

Much as sex work is illegal and highly stigmatized whereby anyone who engages in it is liable to seven years in jail, according to Uganda’s 1950 Penal Code, prostitutes operate freely in Kampala during day and night, especially in the urban centres.

Tightly dressed or dressed in enticing attires with thighs and breasts at display – the traders sit or stand at a right posture next or near lodges’ doors waiting for their male customers.

At this moment, many of them are looking from left to right and fore in order not to miss any chance of a man passing by.

They also battle it out should a man stop. Nice words, soft touches are key element one uses to win that particular man. The other option is fee to be paid, the investigations reveal.

Another interesting thing is that they very well know who wants a short [quickie] or long hour session, and once they detect, they call on you with a “killer smile”.

Here are some of the dangerous places occupied by prostitutes in Kampala;

1.Katonga road

2.Shimoni road and along the Tanzanian embassy

3.speke road

4.William street

5.Kimombasa in Bwaise

6.Auto Spa Munyonyo

7.Makindye (Mubarak Zone)

8.De Comrades (Kansanga Soya)

9.Katanga (Makerere)

10.Dancers Club Makindye