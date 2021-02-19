City businessman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia together with his family decided to enjoy their Janan Luwum Day on Tuesday at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) popularly known as Entebbe Zoo.

The Ruparelia family members are renown nature lovers and through their charity works, they have immensely contributed to the growth of the tourism sector in Uganda.

On their visit, Dr Sudhir and family checked out Kabira, 23, Uganda’s oldest male rhino named after Kabira Country Club, a property owned by the business magnate.

Sudhir is also one who sponsored the translocation of Kabira from Solio Ranch, Kenya to Entebbe Zoo in 2001.

“The family was all in awe of our improvements, conservation programs, and varied biodiversity!The Entebbe Zoo is truly a family destination!,” the management of UWEC posted on their social media platforms on Wednesday.

