City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad black has advised celebrities to stop running to God after contracting deadly diseases.

Bad Black claims that God visited her and gave her a message for celebrities who after getting dangerous diseases start converting to Christianity for salvation and others become social media motivational speakers.

“Today morning, God visited me with a word of peace. Dear Ugandan celebrities stop converting into Christianity after being affected with deadly diseases. Jesus doesn’t heal them, accept it and take medicine instead of you becoming biblical motivational speakers,” she shared through her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mama Jonah further advised celebrities to take their medications as required, because seeking God and singing gospel music will not save them from death.

“Even if you spend all life singing gospel, Jesus wasn’t there when you were having sex. Kindly take medication, we are tired of losing you, be happy, eat well, this is a free world. Thank you,” she said.

Unlike the celebrities she was attacking, Bad Black recently told Pastor Wilson Bugembe that she gave her life to Christ during the time she was sent to prison for obtaining money by false pretence. Bad Black further noted that she used that period to create a good relationship with God and even learnt how to read the bible.