Don’t remain silent! Singer A Pass has shared reasons why every Ugandan should share his or her voice on matters to do with the country’s politics.

Through his Facebook page on Saturday, A Pass noted that it’s everyone’s right to talk about the country’s political climate because it affects each and everyone. He further rallied his fans not to remain silent, but rather use their voices to speak up about any political matter.

“Don’t be scared to talk about politics and how the political climate is in Uganda. You have every right to voice your concerns because you are Ugandan and that means politics matters to you because it affects you and everyone else positively or negatively.” He noted.

“Be a voice, it doesn’t matter if you have a big audience or not, speak and you will be heard.”

A few days ago, A Pass shared that he will not vote for President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections because he always gives powerful words on how he wants the best for Uganda but has yielded zero results for years now.

“M7MustGo – with all due respect and love. I love the president of my country Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and I thank him for everything good and bad, winnings and failures. No one is perfect in the world,” the singer asserted.

“I love how you talk about how you want the best for Uganda and Africa, your words are very powerful but you see the work are not. A man can say anything but to live that talk can be very hard and I see that you have failed more than you have achieved for the people so I think it’s time to go with love,” he added.