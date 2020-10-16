RelatedPosts No Content Available

Radio show host and mc, Posha Aloyo has landed a deal to be hosting the “Oh My Grill” night at Caliente Lounge, formerly Monot. Posha, who also doubles as show producer for NBS TV’s After 5 is a presenter on Nxt Radio’s “The Lounge” alongside gossip queen Zahara Totto.

The Bugolobi-based eat out has been holding “Oh My Grill” every Sunday from 1 – 4 PM where they offer a food platter at discounted rates accompanied by music played by DJ Melvyn, also from Nxt Radio and DJ Derrick Files.

Speaking to us, Posha expressed excitement at the opportunity to host the event adding that it was something she was looking forward to doing.

“I love the microphone. I love to vibe with people,” she said. “For me, this is an opportunity to have fun with a variety of people and make new friends. It is going to be strictly about fun,” she added.

She also called upon all the fun-loving Ugandans and party-goers to turn up for the party and have fun with her and the entire crew.

“We shall be here to make sure you have a good time. The management of the place has put the COVID19 SOPs in place so it is a safe space for us to have fun,” she said.

Posha is not new to the event hosting scene. She has in the past hosted a few night parties such as the Bell Jamz All-Star tour in Gulu.