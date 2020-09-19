When it comes to choosing a holiday destination, water leisure can be a major draw for some people especially those who enjoy aqua life.

And with Speke Resort Munyonyo in place, you don’t have to worry anymore if your into water leisure.

The resort has now introduced the Marina- Sunsational summer specials package.

With only Shs40,000, a person is able to enjoy a canoe ride for 30 minutes, Shs80,000 for one hour. And to have a harrier ride, you will have to pay Shs330,000 for one hour.

For those who enjoy speed boats, you just have to pay Shs880,000 for one hour to ride on the formular speed boat or proline speed boat.

Enjoy fishing? Speke Resort has also got you covered.

With as low as 235,000 you will be able to enjoy a fishing trip for 4 hours.