Renowned radio personality Yvonne Koreta has joined 88.2 Sanyu Fm radio.

Koreta will be unveiled on Tuesday by the Sanyu Radio management.

Ms Koreta is no stranger to on-air work in Uganda; she comes with wealthy of radio operation and presentation knowledge where she has earned her radio expertise.

Koreta, who has presented numerous radio programmes on various FM stations, will also moonlight Stand-up Comedian Patrick Idringi popularly known by his stage name Salvado.

They will host Sanyu breakfast Club from Monday to Friday, getting listeners up-to-speed with the biggest stories of the day and setting up the week with intelligent conversation and features.

Sanyu Fm is currently on an unveiling spree of a new list of presenters and programs in a move that will give its listeners fresh and renewed information.

The station management says the reformation of the station will see an addition of more exciting presenters with more exciting personalities and rebranding some of the shows to give fresh experience.

The management is also looking at leading the line-up and waking up listeners to informative discussion, quality news and compelling analysis at new Sanyu radio alongside other top female radio presenter renowned for her euphonious voices also yet to be unveiled.