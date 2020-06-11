If you are earning less than Shs3 million a month, you are classified as middle class ,and in this category there are specific cheap vehicles in Uganda for you.
As you are aware, the higher the price of a car the higher insurance cover it attracts. Also, as the cost increases, normally beyond Shs100 million, the more the car consumes fuel.
By all standards any person earning less than Shs3 million cannot afford Shs50,000 per day worth of fuel. If that is so then the following are the most ideal cheap cars in Uganda for you.
Most of these cars are Japan-made and they are premised on efficiency, affordability and cost friendly. They are below Shs30m when you visit any car bond in and around Kampala city.
1.Toyota Spacio
2.Toyota Probox
3.Toyota Allion
4.Toyota Corolla
5.Toyota Passo
6.Toyota Premio
7.Toyota Voxy
8.Toyota Wish
9.Toyota Axio
10.Toyota Noah
11.Toyota IST
12.Toyota Rush
13.Toyota Auris 1.3 3
14.Toyota Vanguard
15.Toyota Hiace
16.Toyota Succeed
17.Toyota Passo Sette
18.Toyota Allex
19.Toyota Raum
20.Toyota ISIS
21.Toyota Porte
22.Mazda Demio
23.Honda CR-V
24.Honda Fit
25. Subaru Outback
26.Subaru Impreza
27.Subaru Legacy
28.Subaru Forester
29.Nissan Dualis
30.Nissan Tiida
31.Nissan X-Trail
32.Nissan Teana
33.Nissan Bluebird
34Nissan Wingroad
35.Nissan March
