Great news to friends and family of Juliana Kanyomozi. The songstress has dropped a baby boy who has been named Taj.

Juliana who has been out of circulation delivered the baby on Tuesday, according to sources.

Baby Taj is bringing back joy to the life of Juliana after he lost his only son a couple of years ago.

This time round it is not clear who the father of the baby is,after she was linked to Judge Ian her co host at Tusker Project Fame.

We wish Juliana joy and happiness as she mothers Baby Taj.