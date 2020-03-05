Motor rally star Rajiv Ruparelia has recruited singer John Blaq to entertain his fan base ahead of the Jinja Rally slated for this weekend.

The Jinja rally marks the second race of the 2020 National Rally Championship.

Since he started, Rajiv has exhibited traits of a fearless driver and a genius on wheels through putting up electrifying performances in his Volkswagen Polo proto car that is so flexible when making corners.

With less than a year in the racing field, Rajiv has mastered the art of boosting morale of his team. His entourage of mechanics, therapists, advisors, chefs and others all stay in one camp where everything is provided free from breakfast, lunch and super coupled with a cocktail of all tribes of drinks just to keep his team in celebratory mood.

And it’s due to that background, that the youthful business decided to add a musician to his camp to keep his fans entertained as they cheer him up.

Currently, John Blaq is one of the best musicians in the country due to his unique style of music. He has songs like tukwatagane, obubadi, do dat, nekwatako among others.

Last month, Rajiv’s Volkswagen experienced a rear suspension failure during the Mbarara rally, thus crushing out of the race on the second day. On the first day, the 30 year old had put up an impressive performance where he emerged the winner.

According to Rajiv, they were challenged when private car driver number UBG 999Q broke their way, thus they lost valuable time and a suspension.

“We were stopped and unable to complete the last stage having been in the lead of the Rukaari-Mbarara Rally 2020. Congratulations to Duncan Mubiru. See you in Jinja,” he said in a statement issued after the rally.