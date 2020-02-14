February means being greeted with red hearts, pink flowers, and sweet nothings like “be mine” written in elegant script everywhere you look. Although some people see Valentine’s Day as an annoying and unnecessary commercial celebration, I’m a sucker for any and every holiday, and I am looking forward to sending handwritten cards and eating delicious desserts and chocolate kisses.

If you’re thinking, she must like Valentine’s Day because she’s in a happy and healthy relationship, think again.

While couples massages aren’t in my near future, I plan on having a ball on February 14. Just because you don’t have a significant other to cuddle up next to doesn’t mean you can’t commemorate a holiday that honors love. Not sure what to do? Here are 30 awesome things to do when you’re single on Valentine’s Day—no S.O. required.

1.Just make plans. Seriously, if you don’t make plans to do something—anything listed here!—you’ll end up home alone. Which could lead you to wallow in loneliness, crying, or eating way too much ice cream. Avoid this scenario and make plans already.

2.Host a singles-only dinner party. Invite all your favorite single people and toast to your independence.

3.Treat yourself to a haircut, blowout, beauty treatment, or massage.

4.Get out of town. Plan a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway with a friend or family member.

5.Cook a romantic dinner for your parents. Set the table, light candles, and open a good bottle of sparkling wine.

6.Take yourself out to eat at your favorite restaurant. Sit at the bar and splurge on dessert.

7.Stay in and pamper yourself. Take a long bath, give yourself a face mask, or paint your nails.

8.Plan a date with your best friend. Get dressed up, go to a fancy restaurant, and order the special Valentine’s Day menu with wine pairings.

9.Do something nice for someone who is older than you. Send them a bouquet of roses and tell them how much you look up to them.

10. Stay off social media. Facebook-stalking your ex to see how they’re celebrating with their new S.O. is not going to make you feel happy or confident.

My Domaine