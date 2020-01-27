RelatedPosts No Content Available

When it comes to tattoos or body art, people still have different perceptions about these pieces of art depending on culture, religion, society among others,.

Tattoos always come in different designs (flowers, letters, animals) and artists use different colors like red, green, black among others depending on what the customers wants, but we can forget how some society still ‘hates’ on these body arts.

Despite Tattoos getting popular these days, here are some things people still think about tattoos/body art and people who have them.

You will regrets when you get old

To some extent this might be right but I think when one gets older like after turning 70 or 80 years, that person is already battling with many ‘elderly’ related diseases and a tattoo can be a least of their worries, plus, tattoos can be erased these day, though it’s very costly and too painful.

Once you get it, you are done

This is also not so true, some tattoos fade, especially when the artist didn’t use high quality ink. Plus, when you get tired of a particular tattoo design, it can be re-designed into something else or you can erase it permanently.

Tattoos can make you look good

To some extent its right, but not so right. Tattoos are like makeup, what looks good on someone might not look good on you. The color, designs, style, shape, positions among other things vary from person to person and for that, you cannot be on a guarantee that Sheebah’s leg floral tattoo will look good on you.

Tattoos are for gangsters

It’s one of the biggest myth about tattoos, when some people see anyone wearing a tattoo, one of the things that comes on their minds is ‘gangster’, ‘mafia’, ‘mobster’ among other things and in some societies, no one thinks right about someone who has a body tattoo. But let’s not forget that there are cultures where everyone must have a body art/tattoo like Red Indians.

God will ask you about it

And who really knows what God wants or doesn’t want us to do with our bodies! I am not so convinced that everyone who has a tattoo will be sent to hell on judgment day as so gossips suggest… So according to me this is another myth.