Phaneroo Ministries International has cleaned up Gulu market ahead of its mega crusade.

The movement carried out evangelism, prayer outreach, as they cleaned the market on Thursday.

The three day mega crusade will take place next week starting Friday January 31, 2020 at Kaunda Grounds Gulu.

The crusade that will be led by Apostle Grace Lubega will see the sick, oppressed and the diseased getting healed.

Entry will be free.

See photos:

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com