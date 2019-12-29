2019 has been a year of gratitude and wonderment, the Lord has been faithful and He has showed his mighty in Phaneroo Ministries International.

This year, the ministry managed to celebrate five years of existence; an occasion graced by the woman of God, Dr. Cindy Trimm. This celebration is one of the many things Phaneroo has achieved due to God’s faithfulness.

Now, the ministry has organized the annual Night of Prayer on the eve of the new year, 31st December 2019 to commemorate the passing year with thanksgiving, reflection and welcome the new year with renewed convictions of set goals as believers.

Time is a creation and gift from God and if spent wisely, it brings a great harvest of manifold results. Any time spent in the presence of God is never wasted.

“We are convicted of Apostle Paul’s summation that God is the center of all our being in saying, in Him we live, move and have our being (Acts 17:28). With this knowledge and faith, we cannot welcome and prepare for the new year in any other way but in his presence. 2019 was a great opportunity to know the Lord, but 2020 is an even greater opportunity because 2020 has untouched potential. Every new year brings a promise of fresh possibility and is a door to boundless opportunities. The Night of Prayer is a door into 2020 we are careful to approach and enter prayerfully,” says Apostle Grace Lubega, the lead Preacher at Phaneroo.

The Night of Prayer into 2020 will take place at the KCCA Grounds, Lugogo (opposite Game), gates open at 5PM and entrance is free.

“This is an open invitation to a defining moment before the face of God, to seek His purpose and will in our lives in the coming year and strength and wisdom to walk in both. We are certain that lives will be changed, destinies realigned and visions set in course,” reveals Apostle Lubega.

“Before an omniscient and omnipotent God, we seek wisdom to live and achieve our goals and have answered prayer. In agreement with Ecclesiastes 2:13 “If the iron be blunt, and he do not whet the edge, then must he put to more strength: but wisdom is profitable to direct”, Abraham Lincoln is said to have remarked that a sharp ax is a strength multiplier, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the ax.”

While the theme for 2019 was ‘understanding faith’, this year’s theme prayerfully considered and delivered will give direction of the Spirit of God and a message that will set a divine and definitive tone for the year. Expect prophetic visions of your future, clarity of purpose and destiny, repentance and change of minds, answered prayer, renewed and established convictions and funned desire to know and pursue God.