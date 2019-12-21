Victoria University has awarded partial scholarship to Sharon Mbabazi, the brick maker, to pursue a Masters degree in Public Administration and Management. The scholarship was presented to Mbabazi by Associate Prof. Krishna N. Sharma, the Vice Chancellor of the university.

The recent Muteesa 1 Royal University graduate whose life story went viral as a brick maker to raise tuition fees will be joining Victoria University in the March intake.

Prof. Sharma also vowed to make a personal partial contribution to her remaining tuition fees.

Rotarian Kabyanga Milly Felix also offered to pay part of Mbabazi’s fees whose amazing lifestyle defies gender and cultural bias.

“This Morning Dr. Krishna N. SHARMA officially handed over the Ruparelia Foundation Scholarship worth 35m and employment to Mbabazi Sharon and my wife and l will pay functional fees of Shs1,854,400 as our top up contribution to Sharon,” Kabyanga said on Friday.

Last year, Mbabazi revealed that brick laying was the only skill she knew and she was not ready to quit it. In fact she was looking for someone who could help her expand her business for more production.

“I won’t leave this job, because it is the one I know, if I get a place which is bigger I can expand my business,” She said.