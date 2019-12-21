By Faridah Nakazibwe

There are nearly seven billion people out there, all with different wants, needs, histories, agendas and fears. If practically everybody you meet likes you, it means that you are probably tying yourself up in knots trying to offer up an inauthentic picture of yourself in order to get along with others. In all likelihood this means that at least one (or both) of these two things is true of you:

1. You ignore your own needs in favor of others.

2. You are too afraid of what other people think of you.

If these sound familiar, try these on for size:

1. If you always put others’ needs first, you will, sooner or later not have anything left to give. Learn to be a “Giving Tree” not a Giving Cave.

A Giving Tree loves to give, but it needs water and sun of its own in order to be replenished, so that may can stand on its own roots. In contrast, once a Giving Cave has been mined, there is nothing left inside of it and it is of no use to anyone.

2. If you don’t try new things because you are afraid of what other people might think of you, remember this: Those who truly love you will support you no matter what. Those who don’t, are not worth changing for anyway. It’s what we do that defines what we are.

It’s nice to be likeable, and it’s okay to keep yourself to yourself too… This isn’t about forcing anything. But instead of letting fear of ‘being yourself’ block our flow and full expression, instead of getting drained trying to be liked by everyone, keep being brave enough to let your realness be the thing that sets you apart.

I hope this was of help to you whoever, and wherever you are, and that when, and if, our paths cross, I am fortunate enough to know the authentic you. Odds are pretty good that if you do present the real you, we will be in each other’s 85 percent.