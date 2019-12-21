The outgoing Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veterans affairs Lt Col (Rtd) Dr Bright Rwamirama said Veterans should not worry about payments for their pensions and gratuity. The Minister said this while concluding his three days meeting with veterans in Luweero Triangle at Wakiso District Headquarters.

Rwamirama while addressing veterans in Luwero triangle said the government of Uganda values the contribution of veterans they made in the liberation of this country.

“I tell you in 2016, H.E the President of Uganda established the department of veteran affairs to take care of veteran issues.”

The government is to pay shs 91b to over 10,549 veterans who have been waiting for a long time. He added that currently all veterans who left the army in the past 2 years have been paid their gratuity and pension and after 4 months of death the survivors are now able to get their payments to avoid further backlog.

“Government values you veterans so much for the contributions you made in liberating this country and I want to assure you that your money will be paid by the end of this financial year,”Rwamirama said.

He said other 24,000 files for payment of veterans were almost being paid and the veterans should continue being patient as they have always been.

Rwamirama commended them veterans for their good behavior in society since they were demobilized many years ago.

He added that with the creation of the Veteran Affairs docket and the UPDF Amendment Bill in pipeline, veterans are assured of a better future.

The Wakiso District Women MP Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, thanked the Minister for visiting Wakiso and assured him that the veterans have already demonstrated peace and stability in Wakiso District and urged them to maintain the same in order for the country to remain stable.

Rwamirama contributed shs 2M towards each District Veterans SACCO which he toured.