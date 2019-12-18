We eat the content in the egg and then throw away the shells. But did you know that the egg shell also has some great advantages which can help you reduce home expenditure?

Well if you used to throw them away because you were unaware of its importance, here are some of the things you can get out of using egg shells.

Skin glow

You can make a homemade remedy for your dull skin using eggshells. Some call it the egg shell mask and with it, you will not need expensive salon masks or lotions to get a skin glow.

How to prepare it- Crush the shell into fine powder and then mix it well with the white egg (egg without York). Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry before washing if off with warm water.

True, its smells terrible but it’s a perfect natural skin exfoliator that will leave your skin with a natural tone, soft and glowing.

Whitens teeth

Running out of toothpaste at home! Worry not, just substitute toothpaste with egg shells and you will get excellent results out of it.

How to use it- Grind eggshells into fine powder and rub it against your teeth, for effective results, use a tooth brush to rub the entire dental set. These shells contain calcium and other minerals which are very good at tooth whitening, strengthen and fighting tooth decay.

Skin smoothing

Egg shells can also help to clean up your face, making it free from dark spots, irritations among other skin problems thus leaving it clear, smooth and soft.

How to use it- Crush eggshell and add it in a clean bowl/tin of apple cider vinegar. Leave the mixture for about 5-6 days to soak well. After, dip a piece of cotton in the mixture and gently apply of the skin. Leave the mixture on the face for some minutes to dry before washing it off with warm water.

Cleaning

Spend less on detergents, Egg shells act as a good scrub for all greasy and dirty utensils, containers, sink and kitchen floors.

How to use it- Grind eggshells, put it together with washing soap and a cleaning duster for better results. Then start scrubbing the floors and greasy utensils.