Shine ya eye housemate Angel has finally reaped what she sowed.

On entering the Big Brother house she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in any serious relationship and was all about having fun.

The 21-year-old has been jumping from one man to another depending on her mood.

She has crushed on Cross. And always tries so hard to seduce Emmanuel even though she knows that he’s in a relationship with Liquorose.

Fascinated about Michael at one point and ended up dreaming about him (how ironic “), never mind she even offered him sex but he rejected since he was already having feelings for Jackie B who was Angel’s bestfriend in the house at that moment.

She also kissed Boma in the executive longue yet he was in a supposed relationship Queen, shared a bed with him and romanced every night.

Not forgetting ex- housemate Sammie who she dragged to her bed a few days after the show had just commenced, but it ended badly when he saw her for who she really was and he “slut-shamed” her during an urgument.

She only wants Ashawo ( prostitute) clothes and therefore complains when given fully covering outfits because she likes to show some skin, ass and boobs”.

So apparently this girl allowed Boma to use her in the name of enjoyment and now she’s starting to be dramatic spilling secrets about what transpired between them to some housemates who later tell Boma.

This annoyed Boma and he told her that she was “ a kiss and tell” and acting childish yet children are supposed to be suckling their mothers breasts not on reality tv show😂😂😂.

The American actor / model (Boma) started including Angel’s family members in the urgument which triggered her into almost getting physical but Cross helped otherwise she would have been disqualified immediately.

This is not the first time these two are gettting into an urgument.

The way u treat yourself is exactly how others around you will treat you I mean don’t over disrespect yourself for a few months on a show.