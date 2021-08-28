Shine ya eye housemate Cross has asked Big Brother to start charging them for taking long naps in the afternoon.

Cross is a 31 year old physical enthusiast/ entrepreneur who is also Season 6’s life of a party and currently the richest housemate with more than 3 million naira which he collected after wining numerous big brother naija sponsors tasks. He is also the supa komando energy drink brand ambassador, the endorsement he acquired while in the house.

During the Friday 27th/ 08/2021 evening diary sessions, the physical enthusiast asked Big Brother to include long afternoon naps on the A beg menu.( Abeg menu is the financial accountability or payment system introduced by big brother where housemates are supposed to pay a certain amount off their personal a beg nairas to enjoy some house services like enjoying parties , using the washing machine, accessing the deep freezer, gyming to mention but a few).

Cross told Biggie that he would like to see his fellow housemates grumpy and agitated 😂😂😂 since they have made afternoon long naps a habit. He also asked Biggie not to reveal to the housemates that he made the suggestion.

“That was an interesting suggestion,” Biggie responded.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Big Brother Naija is one of the most watched reality tv shows on the continent and honestly viewers don’t stay up all day and night glued to their screens only to watch sleepy housemates, it really unfair. And I think that’s not the content the housemates actually signed up for. It’s entertainment and viewers need to be entertained .

👏🏽👏🏽Nice suggestion Cross.

By Rheetur N.