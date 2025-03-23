Last Friday, Dr Denis Ssempebwa launched his 19th book titled ‘People-Ology’ at Next Media Park in Kampala. The book offers readers a crash course in a critical, life-altering quotient, relationship quotient and the ability to understand and manage human interconnectedness.

In his past life, Dr Denis Sempebwa was one of the group members in Limit X singing group alongside Paul Mutebi, Paul Serukenya and Isaac Rucci. Limit X was one of the most successful gospel groups of the 1990s until the group disbanded with each member focusing on the other things.

At the launch, Dr Sempebwa spoke about the inspiration behind the book, through his life experience relating it to this book.

“Relationships are like mangoes. If you have never picked a bad one, you have never been mango picking. That is how relationships are,” he said in his opening remarks.

Dr Sempebwa recalled the days of his primary school when he loved picking mangoes but most of them were always bad. However, this did not stop him from picking and some that he picked would sometimes leave a stain in his pocket, relating it to how friendships work today.

People-ology is full of exciting revelations about relationships. In his signature style, Dr Sempebwa offers refreshing insight on how the people that surround you play critical roles in helping, or limiting you from fulfilling your destiny.

Christine Musisi, one of the speakers hailed Dr Sempebwa’s personality, referring to him as a connector and open person.

“I find you open, a connector and you value people and you also add value to them (people) as well. You have the science and art of people,” she said.

Also in attendence was Light the World Ministries lead pastor, Wilson Bugembe who complimented the author saying he has attended many meetings but everything they said did not get to him but he appreciates Sempebwa for being intentional and being real.

Dr. Dennis Sempebwa’s years of in-depth research on this subject provides essential, practical, and easy-to-apply principles to drastically improve relational life. People-Ology will make you laugh, cry, sigh, and teach you how to make the very best of every personal connection to achieve holistic development.