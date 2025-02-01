Held at Serena Kampala Hotel, the night was alive with an air of anticipation. Fans filled the venue, their hearts pounding with excitement, their voices ready to echo every lyric. When the lights dimmed and the first chords rang out, it became clear this was not just another show. It was an experience.

The stage, a canvas of brilliance, stood tall under an orchestration of lights, each hue dancing in rhythm with the music. Yet, it was the sound that stole the night.

A Pass, meticulous as ever, had flown in his sound engineer from Sweden Kaboo, a decision that paid off in ways words could barely capture. Every note was crisp, every beat precise, every lyric landing with clarity. The air vibrated with perfection, and the audience felt a sound so pure, that it deserved nothing less than a perfect 100 %.

A Pass walked onto the stage, dressed not to dazzle, but to allow the music to speak for itself. No extravagant costumes, no over-the-top theatrics just him, his voice, and a night that belonged to him alone. His fashion was simple, but his presence was grand.

In a world where concerts often feature a parade of guest performers, A Pass chose a different path. He carried the night on his own shoulders, letting his music stand unshaken. The only voices to join him were those of Lilian Mbabazi and Likkle Bangi, who graced the stage for brief yet memorable moments.

But while the microphone was his, the audience was a constellation of stars. Bobi Wine sat among them, watching a fellow artist command the stage. Azawi and Elijah Kitaka nodded in rhythm, moved by the brilliance before them. It was a rare gathering, not on stage, but in spirit—a moment where the industry’s greats came not to perform, but to witness.

Speaking after the show, A-Pass appreciated his fans; “ Sound was wow, lighting the stage were top-notch, by the time I came on the stage, I was amazed of the support, the whole preparation was good, Kaboo wanted to this, Steve wanted to do this, my manager, as well for I feel that teamwork makes the dream work.”

And when the final note was sung, when the last light dimmed, the echoes of A Pass’ first concert remained in the air. A night of sound, of soul, of an artist finally taking his rightful place. It was more than a debut. It was history.