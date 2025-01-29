This landmark event marks a significant milestone in her career, promising an evening of soulful performances, heartwarming stories, and an immersive celebration of love.

Naava Grey, known for her timeless hits such as Nteredde, Aliba waani, Ninga Omuloge, Sokalami, and Njakwagala, has curated a rich lineup of performances designed to take fans on a musical journey through her career. Her songs, which blend heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, have won her a dedicated following. This concert, her first-ever solo show, is a piece of clinical evidence of her growth as an artist and the love and support of her fans.

“This show is personal to me,” Naava said during a press briefing. “I wanted a venue that reflects intimacy and sophistication, and Serena Hotel was the perfect choice. It’s where people connect deeply, and Valentine’s Day makes it even more special.”

Ensuring that every note, lyric, and moment resonates with the audience, the stage production for Naava’s concert will be handled by the renowned Fenon Events. Known for their unmatched expertise in stage lighting, sound, and visuals, Fenon promises a world-class setup that will elevate the experience.

“The lighting, sound, and screening are all designed to move with the spirit and flow of my songs,” Naava explained. “Fenon is ensuring that each performance nourishes the audience emotionally and spiritually. Their attention to detail and ability to translate music into visual art will make this concert unforgettable.”

The production will feature dynamic lighting effects, crystal-clear sound systems, and high-definition screens to bring every moment of Naava’s performance to life. Each song will be complemented by visuals and stage effects that amplify its emotional depth, creating a symphony of sound and sight for the audience.

Naava will share the stage with some of Uganda’s top artists, many of whom have supported her journey. Fans can look forward to performances by MunG, Bruno K, Andy Music who has contributed as both a featured artist and producer Benji Kasule, Versatile rappers like Ruyonga, and more. Naava also teased surprise guest appearances, keeping fans excited for what promises to be a memorable evening.

“I’ve been blessed to have so many talented artists support me over the years. This concert is as much a celebration of them as it is of my journey,” Naava said.

A Story of Faith and Determination

Reflecting on her journey, Naava spoke passionately about how music became her calling. “I wanted to be a banker, but I felt a void like something was missing. I prayed to God, and He showed me the path to music,” she shared.

Her journey began with her participation in the Tusker Project Fame competition in 2008, which she described as a turning point. “Before Tusker Project Fame, I had a vision of myself on stage back in 2006. In the competition, I was disqualified but it changed my perspective and from there, everything began to take shape,” she said.

With the guidance of industry greats like Steve Jean and collaborations with artists such as legendary lug flow rapper GNL Zamba Naava’s talent blossomed. Hits like Ntereddde and Alibawani became household favourites, paving the way for her unique sound and lyrical style.

Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Day concert promises an intimate, luxurious experience for attendees. Tickets are available at Shs150,000 for ordinary seating, while tables for eight are priced at UGX 3 million. Payments can be made via MTN MoMoPay, making it convenient for fans to secure their spots.

“This show is not just about me,” Naava emphasized. “It’s about the fans who have supported me since day one. It’s about celebrating love, life, and the music that brings us all together. And my performance will start from my first song that 2011 update.”

With Fenon Events creating a stage that breathes life into her music, a stellar line-up of supporting acts, and Naava’s heartfelt performances, the concert promises to be the ultimate Valentine’s Day celebration. Whether you’re attending as a couple, with friends, or as a fan of Ugandan music, this concert is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As Naava Grey steps onto the Serena Hotel stage, it’s not just her voice that will captivate; it’s her story, her passion, and her unwavering faith that will leave an indelible mark on every heart present.