With a few weeks to her maiden show at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Naava Grey has come out to share her readiness to captivate her fans on Valentine’s night.

Known for her melody and soothing songs, the singer has revealed that she has been ready for the show for years and her fans should expect the best.

“I have been ready for years. People should expect artists that I have collaborated with mostly and being Valentine’s Day, it is going to be a day of love ‘Naava Love Day,” she shared.

Naava who was laying out her plans for her February 14 show on UBC’s entertainment show dubbed Horizon Vibe, the singer attributed her success in the industry over the years to God and not following the bandwagon to do cultic tendencies like most of her colleagues in the industry.

“Do not give up on God in whatever you do. He comes first in whatever you do, do not forget him. Even if the industry you so love and follow forgets God, do not. Your road will not be altered, you will keep on going as others are left behind. That is how it has been, prayer.”

Admitting she was initially unaware of the spiritual dynamics at play when she entered the industry, the Ali’Beera Omu singer revealed that the music industry is deeply intertwined with spirituality, describing it as a battleground of spiritual warfare.

She advised fellow artists to lean on their faith in God rather than putting trust in people, who she warned can often disappoint.

“Trust God above all. People can betray you, but God never will,” she urged.