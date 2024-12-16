The UgandanHip Hop Awards (UGHHA) went down at Somewhere Else bar and restaurant inKampala on December 13 with Ruyonga’s Party Yaani song and The Mith being thebiggest winners of the night.The night ofthe annual hip-hop award ceremony that celebrates achievements within the hip-hopculture went down with several artists getting rewarded for their work.

Thisyear, 21 people walked away with accolades in different categories. The Mithand Ruyonga were the biggest winners of the night!The latter,in his song, Parte Yani, topped charts last year featuring Ruyonga, ZexBilangilangi, and Wonder JR took two accolades in song of the Year and RapFusion of the Year. These two categories were some of the obvious ones.

The Mith tooktwo accolades in Lyricist of the year with his Conversations and Mixtape of theyear with his Systeemu. Upon being honouredwith a lifetime achievement award, MC Yallah tipped other hip-hop artists,telling them not to be comfortable.

“Out there,Hip Hop is big. What I can tell the artists out there is that persistence andpatience are key in Hip Hop. The other secret that I can tell you is to get outof your comfort zone for us to go to another level,” she said.

She explained that hip-hop is considered a dormant genre in Uganda yet it has alwaysstood up for the occasion and it is the only genre dedicated to providing afair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through an awards ceremony that showcasesthe past, present, and future of the genre in Uganda.

The accoladefor album of the Year went to Rickman Manrick with his Ndi Muto, Deejay of theYear went to DJ Jefas while Inspirational song of the Year went to IsabiryeMitch’s Mboniire ft. Kabera Angel,KekoTown & Joses Arins Emanzi.Wacha Manenoby Lagum the rapper featuring Denesi was voted video of the year, TrappexBooming won Producer of the Year while Navio took Rapper of the Year.

UG HIP HOPAWARDS 24 WINNERS

Q1. Sweet 16(Verse of the year) • Stillken Music – “Nile Flow New Stream”ft. Play 01) Q2. NorthernRapper of The Year • Ecee – “More”

Q3. Rookieof the year • Nsokwa – “Where to Start”

Q4.Inspirational song of the year • Isabirye Mitch – “Mboniire” ft. Kabera Angel, KekoTown & Joses ArinsEmanzi

Q5.Collaboration of the Year • Ecee – “LEAN” PsychoYP ft. Rhoma BTW & Zaylevelten.

Q6. Video ofthe year • Lagum the Rapper – “Wacha Maneno” ft.Denesi

Q7. CentralRapper of the year • Big Sam – “Ndi OG Remix” ft. Feffe Bussi

Q8. Song ofthe year • Ruyonga – “Parte Yani” ft ZexBilangilangi & Wonder JR

Q9. RapFusion of the Year • Ruyonga – “Parte Yani” ft. ZexBilangilangi & Wonder JR

Q10.Lyricist of the year • The Mith – CONVERSATIONS

Q11. EasternRapper of the Year • Saint Just – Jesus In my DNA

Q12.Producer of the Year • Trappex Booming Q13. WesternRapper of the Year • KNK (KAMP NA KEVI) – “Omukago”

Q14. FemaleRapper of the Year • Ninja C

Q15. MaleRapper of the Year • NAVIO

Q16. Albumof the Year • Rickman Manrick – “Ndi Muto”

Q17. Mixtapeof The year • The Mith – “SYSTEEMU”

Q18. Deejayof the Year • DJ Jefas

Q19.Diaspora Act of the Year • Judah Rapknowledge Da Akbar

Q20. MediaPersonality of the Year • NUVEYLIVE

Q21.Lifetime Achievement Award • MC YALLAH