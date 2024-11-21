The handover ceremony, held at Uganda Golf Club, brought together members of both the House of Jazz and UGC, alongside key stakeholders from the environmental sector. Mr. Victor Nahabwe, Senior Manager for Enforcement and Field Operations at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), praised the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

“I’m glad to be here, and I’m excited to hear about the initiative being led by House of Jazz,” said Nahabwe. “Environmental management is everyone’s responsibility. NEMA alone cannot do a lot without other people’s efforts. It’s a concerted effort that we can have our environment conserved.”

Nahabwe also emphasized the critical importance of urban green spaces in combating air pollution, which has become a major challenge in Kampala. “We’ve seen poor air quality in urban settings, largely due to vehicular emissions contributing to greenhouse gases and their related adverse effects. So we are glad to partner with House of Jazz and any other interested parties in promoting environmental conservation,” he stated.

He further highlighted the success of the green space under the care of UGC, noting its positive impact on the surrounding communities. “This green space here has helped a lot. If not for this, people around the neighboring areas like Nakasero and Kololo would have regular health issues related to the emitted gases,” Nahabwe said. He stressed that protecting green spaces like these is crucial for ensuring improved air quality and maintaining healthy ecosystems in cities.

Jackie Kaluletwa-Kakizi, Co-founder of House of Jazz, spoke passionately about her organization’s commitment to environmental conservation. Reflecting on the collaboration, she said, “As House of Jazz, we believe it is our responsibility as citizens of this country to not only talk about things but actually do something about it. We wanted our event to have meaning, to contribute to something that will make a difference.”

Kaluletwa-Kakizi also expressed her gratitude to UGC for their trust and partnership in making the event a success. “We are truly honored and happy to be here on this famous Wednesday Club Night,” she said. “Thank you for allowing us the space and time to convey our gratitude for the proceeds of the event, which are going toward saving the lungs of the city.”

She further added, “The message ‘Save the Lungs of the City’ resonated with many Ugandans. It’s not just about organizing an event; it’s about making an impact. No one is coming to save us—this is our responsibility.”

Kaluletwa-Kakizi also shared their hopes as House of Jazz for continued collaboration. “We are ready to continue working together to make Kampala a healthier, greener city for generations to come,” she said.

Uganda Golf Club’s Vice-Chairman, Mr. Charles Kareba, thanked the House of Jazz for their bold initiative and praised their commitment to preserving green spaces. “This event proved me wrong. I must admit, I was skeptical when I first heard about a social evening on a golf course, but it was a fantastic experience. It wasn’t just about entertainment; it was about securing this golf course for the benefit of our members and the entire Kampala community,” Kareba remarked.

He also spoke about UGC’s ongoing efforts to secure the land and protect it from encroachment, particularly on the eastern part of the course. “We’ve already secured the eastern part of the course, and as of today, it remains free from encroachment. We will continue working to ensure this property belongs to the members and to the greater community,” he said.

The funds raised will go towards improving waste management and irrigation systems at UGC, ensuring the sustainability of the club’s lush green spaces. Kareba noted that the golf course plays a significant ecological role in Kampala, acting as a natural filter for air pollution. “The golf course is home to a variety of species, and it plays an essential role in cleaning emissions from vehicles in the city. We are committed to preserving this green space—not just for us, but for the entire city,” he said.

Mr. Jerry Owachi, Vice-Captain of UGC, highlighted the broader environmental goals of the initiative, including the importance of preserving green spaces as a buffer against climate change. “This event was part of our greening agenda, which we launched in collaboration with House of Jazz. The golf course is an essential part of the ecosystem that sustains the city of Kampala,” Owachi said.

He also linked the event to global discussions on climate change, particularly the ongoing COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. “One of the presenters from this event will be giving a keynote on the value of green spaces in urban environments and their role in the survival of cities,” Owachi added.

The partnership between the House of Jazz and Uganda Golf Club underscores the growing recognition of the importance of urban green spaces in addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. The Shs31.4 million donation will play a crucial role in supporting UGC’s efforts to maintain its green spaces and promote sustainable practices in Kampala.

The handover of the cheque marks a significant step in the ongoing “Save the Lungs of the City” campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the need for environmental conservation and the preservation of Kampala’s green spaces.