Ham Kiggundu has been in the news recently over controversies surrounding the Nakivubo Stadium redevelopment. The Catholic Church expressed displeasure with him over a blocked road leading to one of its facilities, sparking discontent among various stakeholders, including KCCA, vendors, and other city dwellers. The situation has caused significant inconvenience and raised broader questions about the project’s execution and its impact on the community.

As the saying goes, “Money hates noise.” In this case, Ham has invested heavily in Nakivubo and naturally expects a return on his investment. However, the rains have exposed flaws in the project’s engineering, causing flooding in parts of the city. It’s unlikely that Ham intended for these disruptions—after all, he also uses the same roads for his businesses. The root of the issue appears to be inadequate planning or subpar execution by his engineers.

Ham might feel betrayed, especially after KCCA, which had approved his plans, seemed to turn against him when problems arose. Was he let down by his team of architects and engineers? Possibly. However, this moment presents an opportunity for Ham to demonstrate leadership, resilience, and a commitment to rectifying the situation.

Kampala’s Complicated Relationship with the Wealthy

Kampala has a love-hate relationship with its wealthy residents. Billionaires like Ham and Sudhir Ruparelia are often approached for financial support by individuals, organizations, and even government entities. Yet, the same people who celebrate them during their successes can be quick to criticize when challenges arise.

Ham is well-known for his generosity, supporting numerous people and causes. While beneficiaries sing his praises publicly, one wonders if they harbor resentment privately, as is often the case in such relationships.

The public backlash Ham faced after the floods suggests some individuals are eager to see him fail. It’s crucial for Ham to remain calm and focused amidst such criticism. The applause he received during the stadium’s groundbreaking ceremony seems to have turned into discontent following the recent controversies.

Lessons from Sudhir Ruparelia

This is where Sudhir Ruparelia’s example comes in. Widely regarded as one of Uganda’s most generous philanthropists, Sudhir has mastered the art of maintaining his composure amid public scrutiny. He supports people across various social strata—small business owners, the middle class, fellow wealthy individuals, and even government initiatives.

However, Sudhir has faced his fair share of challenges and false allegations. For instance, he has had to defend his interests in high-profile disputes, such as the case involving the former owners of Simbamanyo House (now Gender House). Despite facing harsh criticism, Sudhir remains firm in fighting for what is rightfully his. AH! What about when he lost his Crank Bank to what turned out a fraudulent exercise! Sudhir remained Sudhir. Same spirit, serving Uganda like never before.

Ham can learn from Sudhir that generosity and resilience are not mutually exclusive. While it’s essential to give back to the community, it’s equally important to stand firm when protecting one’s investments and reputation.

Staying Focused on Nakivubo

The engineering challenges at Nakivubo Stadium are a setback, but they are not insurmountable. Ham should focus on hiring the best engineers and ensuring that the Nakivubo drainage channel is properly repaired to prevent future flooding. Addressing these issues transparently and effectively will go a long way in restoring public confidence.

The redevelopment of Nakivubo is critical not just for Ham’s legacy but also for Uganda as a whole. With Uganda hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027, having a world-class stadium is non-negotiable. The success of Nakivubo will also boost business opportunities in Kampala and benefit the community.

Final Thoughts

Ham Kiggundu must understand that public opinion can be fickle. People may criticize him today, but they will celebrate him tomorrow if he delivers on his promises. By staying focused on his vision and addressing the current challenges with grace and determination, Ham can emerge stronger.

As Sudhir’s example shows, challenges are part of the journey for any entrepreneur. The key is to remain steadfast, address issues promptly, and maintain one’s integrity. Kampala needs visionaries like Ham to drive development. So, let the naysayers talk, but stay the course and build the Kampala of your dreams.

This city deserves nothing less.