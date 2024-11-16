In a groundbreaking collaboration, Reach a Hand Uganda (RAHU) has partnered with Sauti Plus Media Hub to launch the Leesu FemPower Project, a new initiative designed to uplift female filmmakers and amplify the voices of young women in Uganda’s growing film industry.

This project is a significant step toward empowering women to share their stories and tackle critical societal challenges, while also fostering creativity and collaboration among aspiring female filmmakers.

The announcement of the Leesu FemPower Project was made public on X (formerly Twitter) by Sauti Plus Media Hub, who described it as “a collaborative effort aimed at empowering female videographers, photographers, and documentary filmmakers.” The project will offer a platform for women to produce impactful films that address a range of social issues, including gender inequality, women’s rights, education, social stereotypes, and health concerns, particularly those affecting young girls.

One of the key goals of the Leesu FemPower Project is to provide young female filmmakers with the tools and resources they need to create compelling narratives that reflect the challenges faced by women and girls in Uganda. By building their capacity in storytelling, these filmmakers will be empowered to advocate for positive social change through their work.

“The Leesu FemPower Project will enable young women to not only tell their own stories, but also to highlight pressing issues such as teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, and the challenges of sexual and reproductive health,” said Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach a Hand Uganda, during the launch event. “Our aim is to ensure that the voices of mothers, daughters, wives, and sisters are heard, and that their authentic stories can be shared through powerful films and documentaries.”

The project will provide comprehensive capacity-building opportunities for participants, helping them hone their filmmaking skills. At the end of their training, the beneficiaries will also be awarded grants to fund the production of their own films, further strengthening their ability to tell the stories that matter most in their communities.

A Step Toward Social Change

Humphrey Nabimanya highlighted the significance of the initiative in addressing critical social issues through film. He pointed to past projects by Reach a Hand Uganda, such as a documentary on “Sex and Climate Change” that shed light on high teenage pregnancy rates and early marriages in Kiryandongo District. He also referenced the 2020 documentary Sex for Pads, which aimed to raise awareness about the challenges teenage girls face in Uganda.

According to Nabimanya, these efforts have already contributed to a reduction in teenage pregnancies in regions like Kasese and Rwenzori.

Looking Toward the Future

The project also marks an important milestone for Sauti Plus Media Hub. Doreen Nabbanja, the project lead, expressed excitement about the potential of the initiative to create a new generation of female storytellers.

“We are at a critical moment in Uganda’s film industry,” Nabbanja remarked. “This project is about enhancing the power of storytelling to address the social issues that women face daily. We look forward to showcasing the stories created by these talented young women in May 2025, when we plan to host our first film festival.”

The Leesu FemPower Project aligns with Reach a Hand Uganda’s ongoing commitment to advancing social change through the arts. Alongside Leesu FemPower, the organization runs several other initiatives aimed at empowering youth, such as the Kwiso Mu Cinema and the Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellowship. These programs are designed to nurture young filmmakers and provide them with the skills and platform to advocate for social change within their communities.

As the Leesu FemPower Project gains momentum, it is expected to play a crucial role in reshaping the Ugandan film industry, creating a space for female filmmakers to lead the conversation on gender equality and social issues, and inspiring future generations to use film as a powerful tool for social transformation.