Rt. Fr. Callistus Rubaramira the Bishop of the Catholics Diocese of Kabale has indefinitely suspended a Priest Rev. Fr. Ignatius Arinaitwe a curate to Queen of Apostle Rwamagaya catholic parish in Rukungiri over financial impropriety and financial dishonesty.

Bishop Rubaramira in his letter dated November 12th 2024 addressed to all Bishops and Archbishops as well the Papal apolistic Nuncio to Uganda His Excellency Archbishop Luigi Bianco.

Bishop Rubaramira says that Fr Arinaitwe has been suspended in reference to cases ranging from financial impropriety to financial dishonesty as he is prohibited from practicing priestly ministry both in the Diocese of Kabale and in other dioceses within and outside Uganda.

Without divulging more details, Fr Arinaitwe priest has been stripped of his powers of order and governance with immediate effect, but asked Christians to continue praying for them.

“I regret to inform you that I have suspended the above mentioned priest in reference to cases ranging from financial impropriety to financial dishonesty.Fr Ignatius is prohibited from practicing priestly ministry both in the Diocese of Kabale and in other dioceses within and outside Uganda. I do request your kind prayers for this priest that he may seriously reflect on his priestly commitment and the grave consequences of his crime “. Reads Bishop Rubaramira Letter.

Rev. Fr Dr Monsqnior Sunday Viaany the Kabale Diocese Vicar General has confirmed the suspension of Fr Arinaitwe suspension even though he didn’t diverge more details of his suspension.

The canon law stipulates that a cleric can only be suspended if he has been found guilty of committing a crime.