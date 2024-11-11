The 9th edition of Nyege-Nyege International Festival is just around the corner, set to kick off on November 14th and wrap up on the 17th in Jinja City, home to the iconic Source of the Nile, a significant historical and cultural landmark in eastern Uganda.

This highly-anticipated event has been generating quite the buzz, with mixed reactions from various groups.

While some moralists and religious leaders from both Islam and Christianity have condemned the festival as immoral and devilish, others, like Hellen Olga Namutamba, the Minister of Tourism and Heritage in Busoga kingdom, have welcomed it with open arms.

Ms Hellen Olga Namutamba views Nyege-Nyege as a valuable cultural event, similar to others held in Kampala and beyond, that showcases Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.

But that’s not all, Ms Namutamba, a strong advocate of Busoga kingdom culture, also highlights the significant revenue it brings to the government’s coffers.

In fact, she believes everyone in Jinja City stands to benefit from the festival, from taxi drivers and bodaboda riders to hotel owners, roadside vendors, and food sellers.

“…this cultural festival brings in revenue to the government, for those who are against it should first ban all other cultural activities in Kampala and other parts of the country…”she defended.

This year’s festival promises to be an exciting celebration of Pan-African diversity under the theme “Afrogalactic Carnival.”

It will feature a unique blend of future-forward music and ancestral traditions, highlighting Uganda’s stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural tapestry.

The event will also showcase traditional Ugandan music, with acts from all over the country taking the stage.

This year’s festival will also feature a series of cultural pavilions and stages that showcase music, fashion, food and culture from different parts of East Africa and continent, echoing Uganda’s global reputation as one of the world’s most hospitable countries hosting refugees from DR Congo, South Sudan,Eretrie,Burundi and Ethiopia.

With its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality, Uganda is the perfect host for this incredible festival.

It does not matter whether you are a music enthusiast, a moralist, cultural aficionado, or simply looking for a great time, Nyege-Nyege 2024 is an event not to be missed.

Christian Leaders in Jinja Condemn Nyege-Nyege Festival, Citing Moral Concerns.

A group of pastors under the Jinja Christian Leaders Fellowship (JCLF) and Busoga Prayer Altar have strongly condemned the upcoming Nyege-Nyege International Festival, labeling it an “evil practice” that should not be allowed to continue.

Led by Elder Pastor David Mubiike, the group draws parallels between Nyege Nyege and the Biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, infamous for their sinful and immoral practices.

Pastor Mubiike expresses concerns that the festival’s activities will attract God’s wrath upon the people of Jinja City and the land. His group has lined up a series of activities like prayer and fasting to seek divine intervention and guidance.

They are also planning a prayer walk through the streets of Jinja City to raise awareness and radio talk shows to warn residents about the perceived dangers as well as holding prayers at the venue to spiritually cleanse the area.

Pastor Mubiike emphasized that as concerned citizens, they understand the spiritual and physical implications of the festival’s activities. The group aims to sensitize residents about the potential harm and encourage them to boycott the event.

“…We cannot sit back and watch our city become a hub for immorality and sin,” Pastor Mubiike stated. He added “…We urge our fellow Christians and people of conscience to join us in praying and fasting for the cancellation of this devilish event…”.

The Director of Operations Frank Mwesigwa Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) on Monday 11th November,2024 held a high profile inter agency meeting in Jinja City to strategize on how to bolster security ahead of the festival.