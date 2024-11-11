The hotel industry is one of Africa’s most thriving and enduring sources of income for those willing to make a profitable investment. Both locally and internationally, hotel ownership has yielded substantial profits, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.

In Uganda, the demand for high-quality services is rising as cities expand and people move from rural areas to urban centers. However, succeeding in the hotel business requires expertise, capital, rigorous management, and compliance with regulations, including paying taxes to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). Masaka City is home to several prominent hotel owners who have navigated these challenges and built successful businesses.

Benon Mugarura – Zebra Hotel Benon Mugarura, a civil engineer and chairman of the China-Africa Friendship Association Uganda (CAFAU), owns Zebra Hotel. Located in Kizungu, Masaka, the hotel attracts a strong international clientele thanks to its peaceful setting and well-appointed rooms. Since its establishment in 2004, Zebra Hotel has grown to offer 24 rooms, with prices ranging from UGX 50,000 to UGX 500,000. Mugarura’s wife, Hellen, oversees daily operations, and the hotel frequently hosts corporate and government VIP events. The hotel’s health club, offering gym and sauna services, is popular among local patrons.

Jamil Ssempiija – Maple Leaf Hotel Business magnate Jamil Ssempiija owns the Maple Leaf Hotel, a glass-thatched establishment in central Masaka known for its elegant setting and international-standard facilities. The hotel, co-managed by Ssempiija’s son, Moses Mutagubya, is a preferred venue for weddings and other events. With its unique architecture, Maple Leaf Hotel has become a landmark in the region.

Sotius Ssegawa – Hotel Next Hotel Next, owned by renowned electrician Sotius Ssegawa, offers sought-after accommodation and dining services in Masaka’s Soweto area. The hotel is favored by corporate clients for meetings and networking. Known for its cleanliness and spacious rooms, Hotel Next caters to families, couples, and solo travelers alike.

Flugensio Jjuuko – Garden Courts Hotel Dr. Flugensio Jjuuko, founder of the Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI), owns Garden Courts Hotel, which features 12 upper-floor cottages, a large restaurant, and three open bars. Located on the Masaka highway, the hotel attracts both local and international guests. Jjuuko, a veterinary doctor from Makerere University, transformed the site from a bush house into a hotel, which was officially inaugurated by the Kabaka of Buganda in 2012.

John Magala – Vienna Golden Hotel John Magala opened the Vienna Guest House in 2004 with 36 rooms and has since expanded it into the Vienna Golden Hotel. This multi-billion-shilling facility includes a conference room that seats up to 500 people and is popular for weddings, ceremonies, and educational retreats. The hotel is managed by Magala’s daughter, Jane Nankinga, and her husband, Brian Ssekiwunga.

Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba – Hotel Brovad Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, one of Uganda’s few female hotel owners, has built Hotel Brovad into a thriving business in Masaka. Known for her commitment to community development, Kiyimba employs local labor and involves her family in hotel management. She is celebrated as a trailblazer for women in hotel ownership in the city.

Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo – Solo Hites Hotel Owned by the Minister of Micro-finance, Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, Solo Hites Hotel provides accommodation and event space on the Masaka-Kyotera road. With support from government programs, the hotel has attracted numerous government employees and tourists.

Fred Mukasa Mbidde – Elisie Hotel Politician Fred Mukasa Mbidde owns Elisie Hotel, a popular venue for political gatherings and corporate events. Located near the Masaka Taxi Park, it serves both local and international guests, offering a welcoming space for discussions and relaxation.

The Late Atanansi Bazzeketta – Maria Flow Hotel Maria Flow Hotel, owned by the late Atanansi Bazzeketta, is one of Masaka’s oldest hotels. Known for hosting corporate trainings and weddings, it continues to offer excellent services near Masaka Pentecostal Church. Bazzeketta’s legacy lives on, inspiring newer hotels across Masaka City.

Each of these owners has contributed to the vibrant hospitality scene in Masaka City, raising the bar for service and quality in Uganda’s tourism sector.