KISORO – With just days until Kisoro District’s Woman Member of Parliament by-election on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the atmosphere remains calm and focused as campaigns wind down across the region. The district is seeing a peaceful close to a busy campaign period, as affirmed by ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson.

“The security situation in the district is still calm and normal, with people’s moods being high to receive the fountain of honor,” Maate remarked, revealing that police and security teams are prepared to ensure safety through Election Day.

The six candidates vying for the seat include Kabagyenyi Rose (NRM), Akifeza Grace Ngabirano (Independent), Musanase Juliet (FDC), Cyimpaye Aisha (PPP), Zubedi Sultana Salim (NUP), and Ingabire Mable (UPC). Campaigning has proceeded without major incidents, contributing to what authorities have described as a supportive environment for all candidates.

In a show of support for the NRM flagbearer, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is scheduled to visit Kisoro on November 12, a day before the campaign period officially ends to campaign for Hon Rose Kabagyeni. High-ranking NRM officials, including Hon. Rose Seninde and Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, have been canvassing for Hon. Kabagyenyi Rose over recent days, aiming to bolster her chances in the race.

Meanwhile, opposition campaigns are also drawing support. NUP President and former presidential candidate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, visited Kisoro on Monday to rally support for NUP’s candidate, Zubedi Sultana Salim. According to Maate, Bobi Wine’s event proceeded peacefully, in line with the district’s overall calm.

He further revealed that security efforts have been ramped up, with ACP Saiga Ibrahim, the Regional Police Commander for Kigezi, coordinating law enforcement preparations in the district.

Maate’s assurance of stability, alongside the calm campaigning atmosphere, signals a well-organized conclusion to the electoral process, as the people of Kisoro prepare to decide on their next Woman Member of Parliament.