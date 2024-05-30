This gastronomic showcase host at his resident Mbuya Hill not only delighted attendees with an array of flavorful dishes but also served as an invitation for investors to explore the burgeoning opportunities within Uganda to foster the Turkey-Uganda relationship.

With a carefully chosen menu of classic Aegean delicacies that perfectly capture the essence of the region’s culinary legacy, the evening was a sensory extravaganza. Guests enjoyed delights including exquisite seafood, aromatic herbs, and vegetables bathed in olive oil; each dish showcased the Aegean region’s abundant agricultural wealth and culinary prowess.

Addressing his guests during a splendid evening event dedicated to showcasing the culinary treasures of Turkey, His Excellency Mehmet expressed his delight and said, “It is a pleasure to host you tonight as we celebrate the richness and diversity of Turkish cuisine, with a special focus this year on the vibrant, healthy, and sustainable traditions of the Turk Aegean region.”

Turkish food, renowned for its richness and diversity, presents a delicious fusion of flavours that honour the nation’s rich cultural past. The ambassador emphasised how Turkish dining tables represent the ideals of hospitality, solidarity, and sharing that are ingrained in Turkish culture.

“From the Balkans to the Middle East and the Caucasus, Turkish cuisine has been deeply enriched by various cultures, traditions, spices, and tastes over the centuries,” he noted. The ambassador emphasized the joy Turkish people find in long dinners with good company, underscoring the dining table as a powerful conduit for communication, family ties, and sharing.

The event focused particularly on the Turk Aegean region, known for its healthy and sustainable culinary traditions. “Tonight, we delve into the heart of Turk Aegean cuisine, a tradition rooted in history and steeped in the philosophy of healthy and sustainable recipes,” the ambassador said.

He went on and informed his guests that the Turkish culinary tradition centred around the use of olive oil, adheres to principles of zero-waste and respect for nature. In 2010, UNESCO recognized the Mediterranean Diet as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting the significance of coastal regions for their fresh vegetables, local herbs, and seafood. The ambassador noted that the Turk Aegean region, with its picturesque landscapes and ancient olive trees, epitomizes a nourishing and environmentally conscious culinary tradition.

“Olive oil is the cornerstone of our dishes, valued not only for its health benefits but also for its role in promoting sustainability,” he explained. The evening’s menu was designed to showcase this philosophy, featuring dishes such as Flat Green Beans (Braised in Olive Oil), Okra Braised in Olive Oil, Milk and Dried Fig Pudding, Semolina Cake in Syrup, Rice Pilaf with Walnut, Currant and Dried Apricots, which exemplify the zero-waste movement.

“Tonight’ ‘s menu showcases the essence of this philosophy. The recent zero waste movement in Türkiye, which is spearheaded by our First Lady Emine Erdogan, is embraced by the entire country as it has its roots in our long-standing tradition. In our cuisine, for instance, every part of the ingredient is used, ensuring nothing goes to waste. This philosophy is evident in our cooking methods, where even the simplest ingredients are transformed into something extraordinary,” he said.

Why Turkish Cuisine

Uganda, as an African country, also has its traditional cuisines. However, according to Ambassador Ak, in comparison, Turkish cuisine has more varieties since Turkey borders different continents, making it almost the centre.

“There are similarities, vegetables we also have but Uganda does not have olive oil, it’s new here and we have other alot of other recipes. I also realised that Ugandans like chicken more than meat which is via verse in Turkey. We have too many varieties because we are neighbouring many regions-we are in the middle of different continents, Europe, Africa, and Asia. However for fruits, you can not compare Uganda to any country Uganda has sweet fruits,” he said.

The event also served as an opportunity to strengthen ties between Turkey and Uganda. The ambassador introduced Honorable Minister Beatrice Anywar Atim, noting their collaboration on environmental initiatives. “I am sure you all know Honorable Minister Beatrice Anywar Atim. Currently, we are working together to find new avenues of cooperation on the environment and zero waste, landscaping, and beautification of the city centre, between our brotherly countries. I welcome her again,” he said.

While giving her speech, Minister Anywar alluded that every day the relationship between the two countries cemented more because of the favourable cooperation between them. “We want to appreciate the friendship we have with the Turkish government, as you are aware we have very close ties, we very the honesty you have in doing business and I want to encourage everybody here to feel at home the country is safe. As we all know the world is in tension because of climate change, so I want to appreciate the knowledge behind Turkish cuisine since it’s mindful of not wasting.”

Investors Highlight Potential Opportunities at Turkish Culinary Celebration

The minister also re-echoed the ambassador to encourage more Turkish investors to come to Uganda. “The partnership between these two countries is worm and I thank the ambassador for encouraging his colleagues from Turkey to come and invest in Uganda, this is because of the security and peace in Uganda.” Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Turkish investors for their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives targeted at various Ugandan regions.

Commenting on investing in Uganda, the ambassador thanked Uganda for the provision of a good investment environment and also thanked investors who have stood with the Turkish community such as Yuasa Investments Ltd. and its CEO Mr. Hashaim Wahaib.

Mr. Levent Serdar Dervişoğlu, owner of 3S Engineering. The company distributes lubricants under the Potenza brand, they are located in the Namanwe Industrial Zone. He also serves as the Honorary Consul of Uganda in İstanbul alluded that Uganda is still the best for Turkish investors.

“For the past five years, I have liked the Ugandan culture secondly the young population with potential and now my role is to get good companies from Turkey to Uganda like ACIBADEM. We chose Uganda because there is no language barrier, the banking system is too easy for any Turkish and Uganda is safe.”

Mr Hashaim Wahaib CEO, of Yuasa Investments Ltd, also highlighted the significance of gathering at such wonderful events and noted that different cultures get to know each other.

“I have spent over five years here and I have learned about different cultures and what I know is that on such occasions it is not business only but we get to know different cultures and norms.”

He added; “Uganda is my second home i always feel safe here, after being in Japan and spending four years in Dar El Salam and other countries but after being there I came here why because here you feel safe and comfortable to invest. People here are welcoming and friendly.”

Mr llyas Benventiste from ACIBADEM, a class health Service that has just been established in Uganda also appreciated the investment climate in Uganda. “We are excited about the local culture something new and it’s a very friendly environment and I’m proud to be here.”

Investors from Yapı Merkezi Construction Company who will soon start the construction of the renowned Standart Gauge Railway also graced the occasion. Meanwhile, the evening was a memorable celebration of Turkish culture and culinary excellence, reinforcing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Turkey and Uganda.