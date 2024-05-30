This strategic move aims to leverage advanced medical technology and provide Ugandans with state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. By establishing a presence in Uganda, Acibadem Healthcare is set to revolutionize the local medical field, offering a range of cutting-edge services that promise to enhance the quality of patient care and medical outcomes.

The new offices located at Acacia Mall in Kampala will act as a central point for providing access to top-notch medical knowledge and important health information.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Mr. Ilyas Benveniste, the ACIBADEM business development director noted that the Ugandan healthcare system will benefit from advanced diagnostic tools, treatment alternatives, and telemedicine capabilities because of Acibadem Healthcare’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

This programme demonstrates the organization’s commitment to raising global health standards and aligns with its goal of ensuring that a wide range of people have access to high-quality healthcare.“We ensure patients receive the highest quality of care every step of their journey. Acibadem harnesses the power of medical technology to offer cutting-edge healthcare solutions.”

He revealed that with the hospitality of Ugandans and the favourable investment environment, Acibadem Healthcare is ready to assist the country’s healthcare system in adopting new technologies and empowering local medical professionals.

“We are very proud to be here and open this office which is going to connect the local medical personnel here to those in Istanbul, so we hope to make medical-scientific collaboration, this will be through education and also we are here to give support to the local health care system, for who can not access consultancy treatment in Uganda we shall help them and access them in Istanbul,” he said. Adding that as of now their role is to learn the country’s healthcare system and see how they will operate.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Uganda in Istanbul, Levent Serdar Dervisoglu, also added that with the hospitality of Ugandans and the favourable investment environment, Acibadem Healthcare is ready to assist the country’s healthcare system in adopting new technologies and empowering local medical professionals. He emphasized that Uganda’s welcoming atmosphere and robust investment climate have set the stage for more Turkish investors to venture into the country.

The consulate stated, “Shortly, other investors from Türkiye will come to Uganda due to its convincing investment environment. Both countries have to be patient because now Turkish companies are trying to understand the local mechanisms. This shows confidence in the country. What we know about Uganda is that it has a very good banking system, an efficient lending mechanism, and no language barriers, which are all crucial factors for successful investment.”

The Turkish ambassador to Uganda, Mehmet Fatih Ak, thanked the Ugandan government for giving him the chance to be a part of Uganda’s progress and advancement. He expressed his genuine desire to invest in Uganda, emphasising the importance of Turkey-Uganda cooperation.

Ambassador Ak stressed that professionals from Turkey would be brought in to investigate the potential in Uganda during the first phase of the project. He confirmed that Turkish investors would continue to be interested in investing in a variety of areas as long as Uganda had significant room for growth and development. This declaration emphasises Turkey’s dedication to promoting trade alliances and advancing Uganda’s socioeconomic development.

The project was praised by Uganda’s ambassador to Turkey, Nasura Tiperu, who noted that it was evidence of Uganda’s increasing appeal to foreign investors. She underlined that the opening of this office will be advantageous for Uganda as a whole as well as acting as a crucial centre of coordination for the whole East African market.

Ambassador Tiperu specifically commended the ACIBADEM Healthcare Group and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Uganda in Istanbul for their decision to invest in Uganda, recognizing it as a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties. Additionally, she assured full support from the Ugandan government, underscoring its commitment to facilitating and promoting foreign investment in the country. This statement reflects Uganda’s proactive approach to fostering economic partnerships and underscores its dedication to facilitating sustainable development and growth.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackson Abusu Ojera, the National Representative of Acibadem in Uganda, articulated, “Acibadem is in Uganda to support, complement, and supplement government efforts in the delivery of healthcare services. The collaboration will include, among other things, referrals of patients and clients to Acibadem hospitals in Turkey, capacity building, and upskilling of Ugandan healthcare workers.”

He highlighted that this comprehensive strategy aims to not only improve access to high-quality healthcare services but also enhance the skill set and knowledge base within the Ugandan healthcare sector.

What you need to know about ACIBADEM Healthcare Group

Is a Turkish healthcare institution comprising 21 hospitals and 16 medical centres. The group consists of a network of general hospitals, medical centres, outpatient clinics, an ophthalmology centre and various laboratories.

With a network of 40 hospitals spread across five countries, the healthcare group has considerably increased its reach. The opening of its newest office in Kampala, Uganda, is a noteworthy achievement as it is the 61st location for the group, which has operations in 33 countries worldwide. Starting from very small beginnings, the organisation started providing healthcare services in 1991 with a small community hospital located in an area of Istanbul, Turkey.



