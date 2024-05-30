In a bid to strengthen regional security and cooperation, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) convened a high-level meeting in Nyagatare, Rwanda, from May 28 to 30, 2024.

Led by Brig Gen Paul Muhanguzi, the UPDF delegation met with RDF commanders to discuss pressing security issues affecting the common border, including cross-border criminal activities. The meeting aimed to foster existing relationships and address security challenges through collaborative efforts.

Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, RDF Army Chief of Staff, commended the UPDF for their steadfast efforts in maintaining security and coordination along the common border. He emphasized the importance of upholding the special relationship between the two nations and addressing security challenges.

According to Maj Kiconco Tabaro who’s is the UPDF 2nd Division Public Information Officer, the meeting also focused on enhancing cross-border trade and addressing existing gaps in security. Brig Gen Muhanguzi expressed gratitude to the presidents of Uganda and Rwanda for allowing proximity commanders to address cross-border security issues and bridge existing gaps.